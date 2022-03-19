Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Antonio Rudiger set to join Juventus; Barcelona agree deal to sign Cesar Azpilicueta, and more - 19 March 2022

Chelsea will travel to the Riverside Stadium on Saturday to face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter-finals. The Blues got the better of Luton Town 3-2 in the fifth round of the competition.

Meanwhile, Blues defender Antonio Rudiger is set to join Juventus this summer. Elsewhere, Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 19th March 2022:

Antonio Rudiger set to join Juventus

Antonio Rudiger is set to return to Serie A.

Antonio Rudiger is set to join Juventus this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Gazzetta dello Sport. The German defender is edging closer to the end of his current contract with Chelsea and could leave on a Bosman move this summer. It appears that the Bianconeri have won the race for his signature.

Rudiger is among the finest defenders in Europe at the moment. His recent good fortunes coincided with the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge in January 2021.

The 29-year-old has flourished under the German's tutelage and is one of the first names in the XI, helping them win three titles in the last 15 months. Despite his importance to the club, the Blues have let him run down his contract and could be about to pay the price.

The north London side have been in troubled waters after sanctions were imposed on their owner Roman Abramovich after Russia's Ukraine invasion. The restrictions make it close to impossible for the Premier League giants to extend Rudiger’s stay at Stamford Bridge. Juventus are among the clubs vying for the German’s services.

The Serie A giants are looking for defensive reinforcements this summer, with both Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci in the twilight of their careers. The Bianconeri zeroed in on Rudiger and have now beaten the competition to secure his services. The 29-year-old has reportedly agreed a four-year deal that would keep him in Turin till 2026.

The German’s departure would be a massive blow for Chelsea, who are braced for a mass exodus this summer.

Barcelona agree deal to sign Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta could be plying his trade at the Camp Nou next season.

Barcelona have agreed a deal to take Cesar Azpilicueta to the Camp Nou this summer, according to Football Insider. The 32-year-old is in the final few months of his current contract and Chelsea, who have failed to tie him down to a new deal. The Blaugrana have snooped in to take advantage of the situation.

The La Liga giants are in the market for a new defender this summer and seem to have found their man in Azpilicueta. The Spaniard’s availability on a Bosman move is a boon for the Blaugrana, who are stifled by financial woes.

Azpilicueta has been a faithful servant to the Blues throughout his decade-long stay at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has racked up 463 appearances for the London side, scoring 16 goals and setting up 56 more.

Mario Melchiot heaps praise on Chelsea's Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has been on song of late.

Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot has heaped praise on Kai Havertz. The 22-year-old has been on a golden run of late, scoring four goals in his last three Premier League games.

Speaking to ESPN, Melchiot has said that Havertz made the Blues tick.

“Kai Havertz is the one that makes the team tick at the moment. I think Tuchel is picking him because he’s looking at the overall picture. He’s always trying to face the opponents’ goal because that is where his strength is. Coming from Germany, he was always a player that was built on intelligence and seeing where his opportunities were."

