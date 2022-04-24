Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Antonio Rudiger set to leave Stamford Bridge; club ready to offload Tiemoue Bakayoko, and more - 23 April 2022

Chelsea are preparing to face West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the Premier League. The Blues are third in the Premier League table after 31 games.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger is all set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. Elsewhere, the London giants are ready to offload Tiemoue Bakayoko.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 23rd April 2022:

Antonio Rudiger set to leave Stamford Bridge

Antonio Rudiger has decided to leave Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Rudiger is all set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The German defender’s current contract with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the season. The London giants would prefer to keep him at the club, but they are all set to bid adieu to the 29-year-old.

Rudiger was handed a new lease of life at Stamford Bridge after the arrival of manager Thomas Tuchel in January last year. The German defender flourished under the tutelage of his compatriot and emerged as one of the finest defenders in Europe. His exploits have earned him admirers at clubs around the continent, with his current contract status making a potential deal even sweeter.

…Real Madrid are close to find an agreement to sign Rüdiger. Antonio Rüdiger will leave Chelsea on a free transfer as he can’t wait more than 2 months for new owners. No bid on the table. He’s always been respectful - but it’s time for a new challenge. It’s over.…Real Madrid are close to find an agreement to sign Rüdiger. Antonio Rüdiger will leave Chelsea on a free transfer as he can’t wait more than 2 months for new owners. No bid on the table. He’s always been respectful - but it’s time for a new challenge. It’s over. 🔵 #CFC…Real Madrid are close to find an agreement to sign Rüdiger. ⚪️⏳

Chelsea are aware of Rudiger’s importance to Tuchel. However, the Blues find their hands tied due to their ownership situation.

Their owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government because of Russia's Ukraine invasion. The Premier League giants are not permitted to enter any negotiations till an ownership change, but Rudiger is not planning to hang around for that long.

The German defender will not be short of suitors, given his performances at Stamford Bridge. There’s already a beeline for the 29-year-old’s services ahead of the summer. However, Real Madrid are leading the race for his signature.

In 47 games across competitions this season, Rudiger has contributed five goals and four assists, winning the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea ready to offload Tiemoue Bakayoko

Tiemoue Bakayoko has struggled on loan at AC Milan.

Chelsea are ready to offload Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to Caught Offside via Calciomercato.

The French midfielder has cut a sorry figure since joining the Blues in 2017. Unable to break into the starting XI, the 27-year-old was sent out on a two-year loan to AC Milan last summer. However, the move has not worked so far, with Bakayoko struggling for first-team opportunities, making only 13 league appearances this season..

The Rossoneri are willing to terminate the loan deal this summer to enable the London giants to offload the player. Bakayoko is not part of Tuchel’s plans for the upcoming season. The German manager is all set to welcome the likes of Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour to his roster. As such, the 27-year-old Bakayoko is likely to be offloaded this summer.

Blues identify Merih Demiral as Antonio Rudiger replacement

Merih Demiral could help Thomas Tuchel deal with Antonio Rudiger’s departure.

Chelsea have identified Merih Demiral as a possible replacement for the outgoing Antonio Rudiger, according to Caught Offside via Tutto Juve. The 29-year-old defender’s imminent departure from Stamford Bridge is likely to open up a hole in the back in Tuchel's team. The German manager is looking to address the issue by roping in Demiral.

The Turkish defender has been in inspired form for Atalanta, on loan from Juventus, this season. He has slotted in seamlessly in a back-three, which makes the 24-year-old a superb fit for Tuchel’s tactics. However, he is unlikely to be available for cheap this summer, and Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Everton are also interested in Demiral.

