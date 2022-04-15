Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Antonio Rudiger wanted by 4 clubs; Conor Gallagher emerging as potential N'Golo Kante replacement, and more - 14 April 2022

Chelsea have little time to reflect on their heartbreaking exit from the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid in midweek. The Blues face Crystal Palace at Wembley in the FA Cup semifinal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger is wanted by four European powerhouses. Elsewhere, Conor Gallagher has emerged as a possible replacement for N’Golo Kante.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 14th April 2022:

Antonio Rudiger wanted by four clubs

Antonio Rudiger is not short of suitors ahead of the summer.

Antonio Rudiger is wanted by four European powerhouses, according to Goal. The German defender’s current contract is all set to expire at the end of the season. Chelsea were previously in talks to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

However, negotiations have hit a standstill due to the recent sanctions imposed on their owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government due to Russia's Ukraine invasion.

Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are all planning to take advantage of Rudiger's situation. The four clubs are ready with lucrative contracts to lure the 29-year-old away from London. Unless the situation is resolved soon, the Blues could run out of time to tie their prized asset down to a new deal.

Conor Gallagher emerging as potential N’Golo Kante replacement at Chelsea

Conor Gallagher could be a readymade replacement for Kante.

Conor Gallagher could fill the shoes of N’Golo Kante at Stamford Bridge next season, according to Football London. The Englishman is currently on loan with Crystal Palace, where he has caught the eye with a series of outstanding performances. Gallagher is expected to return at the end of the season to fight for a place in Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI.

With Kante struggling for form and fitness this season, the Englishman has been tipped to take the former's place in the team. The Frenchman’s performance against Real Madrid left a lot to be desired and might have made Tuchel’s decision a lot easier. Gallagher has already been touted as a possible replacement for Kante.

Chelsea Loan Army @ChelseaLoanArmy



- @siphillipssport Thomas Tuchel 100% wants Conor Gallagher in his squad next season & has already been planning with Conor for pre-season. Thomas Tuchel 100% wants Conor Gallagher in his squad next season & has already been planning with Conor for pre-season.- @siphillipssport https://t.co/hOxZrFtZfn

Speaking to talkSPORT last December, Blues legend Toni Cascarino said that Gallagher could replace Kante and also score goals from midfield.

“He does one thing Chelsea haven't got – they haven't got a proper goalscoring midfielder. And I mean more centrally. They've got lots of wide men who can chip in goals, and sometimes Mason Mount can play more centrally; (Callum) Hudson-Odoi can come inside into positions to score goals. But, for me, Conor Gallagher is like N'Golo Kante with goals,” said Cascarino.

He added:

“Kante is a brilliant player; he does so many good things for the side, but he has never got goals, and I see that in Conor Gallagher. I think he can do what Kante can do and give you a return of goals in numbers as well."

Jason Cundy wants Diego Simeone as Thomas Tuchel successor

Diego Simeone would rock it up at Stamford Bridge, says Jason Cundy.

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy believes Diego Simeone would be an ideal fit at Stamford Bridge. The Argentinean has turned Atletico Madrid into a European superpower since taking charge at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Cundy said that he would love to see Simeone take over when Thomas Tuchel eventually leaves Stamford Bridge.

“If he rocked up Simeone at Chelsea, he is perfect. Honestly, he is absolutely perfect for Chelsea. I would love to see Simeone in the Premier League. We would be the most hated club in the world again. If Tuchel goes, for whatever reason in the next two or three years Tuchel goes, and Simeone rocks up, imagine that. Imagine how hated we’d be. Who cares! We’ve been hated for the last 15 years!” said Cundy.

