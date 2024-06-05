Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Aston Villa want Conor Gallagher; Trevoh Chalobah not in talks to leave, and more - June 5, 2024

Chelsea are preparing to usher in a new era under Enzo Maresca. The Italian won the Championship with Leicester City in the 2023-24 season and was handed the reigns of the first team at Stamford Bridge this month.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are keen to sign Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer. Elsewhere, Trevoh Chalobah is not in talks to leave Stamford Bridge this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 5, 2024:

Aston Villa want Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher

Aston Villa have set their sights on Conor Gallagher, according to The Athletic. The English midfielder's contract with Chelsea expires next summer, but he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Gallagher was a first-team regular under Mauricio Pochettino, registering 50 appearance across competitions in the 2023-24 season. He wore the armband in the absence of Reece James and won the adulation of Blues fans.

However, the London giants are reportedly eager to cash in on him this summer to help adhere to the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are hot on his heels, while the Villans have now entered the fray.

Unai Emery is apparently a huge fan of the 24-year-old and wants to bring him to Villa Park this summer. Villa are in talks with Chelsea to secure his services and have also established contact with the player's camp to discuss a move.

Trevoh Chalobah not in talks to leave Chelsea

Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah is not in talks to leave Chelsea this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have reportedly secured the services of Tosin Adarabioyo, who will join once his contract with Fulham expires. The Englishman could be a replacement for the outgoing Thiago Silva.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Adarabioyo's move will be confirmed once his medicals are completed.

“Chelsea’s first signing of the summer is also nearly done, with everything verbally agreed for Tosin Adarabioyo to join as a free agent after deciding to leave Fulham.

"We’re just waiting now for medical tests and for contracts to be signed, and then Adarabioyo will be a new centre-back signing for Maresca at Chelsea," wrote Romano.

Chalobah's future has fueled speculation for a while, while Adarabioyo's impending arrival has further raised questions of his place in the squad. Recent reports suggest that Manchester United are eyeing the player with interest.

Romano has played down links to the Red Devils but has admitted that the player's future remains uncertain.

“Chelsea could also still look for another centre-back, and it could depend on the future of Trevoh Chalobah. Although Chalobah has been linked by some outlets with Manchester United, I don’t have updates on specific clubs yet," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Chalobah will be one to watch, but things might happen a bit later, with Chelsea wanting to complete the formal steps on the Adarabioyo deal first.”

Chalobah's contract with the London giants runs till 2028.

Filip Jorgensen remains coy about his future

Filip Jorgensen

Filip Jorgensen has refused to rule out a move to Chelsea this summer. The Danish goalkeeper has reportedly turned heads at Stamford Bridge after a series of assured performances for Villarreal.

The Blues are looking for a new goalkeeper this year amid the struggles of Robert Sanchez. The Spanish custodian has failed to live up to expectations since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion. The London giants are eyeing multiple candidates as a replacement for Sanchez and have Jorgensen on their radar.

Speaking to Tipsbladet, the 22-year-old added that he hasn't thought about his future yet.

“It is fun (links with Chelsea), it shows that I have done something good and done it well. It is hard to say (regarding his future). I just want to get better every day and do the best I can. There is no definite plan," said Jorgensen.

He continued:

“If something good comes up, we can talk about it and look at what is best for me, for Villarreal and everyone involved.”

The Dane registered six clean sheets in 37 outings across competitions for the Yellow Submarine in the 2023-24 season.