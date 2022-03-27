Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Atletico Madrid interested in Hakim Ziyech; Blues receive boost in Declan Rice pursuit, and more - 26 March 2022

Chelsea are third in the Premier League table after 28 games. Only second-placed Liverpool have lost fewer games than the London giants in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are interested in Blues midfieler Hakim Ziyech. Elsewhere, the Blues have received a boost in their pursuit of West Ham United's Declan Rice.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 26th March 2022:

Atletico Madrid interested in Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech (left) is wanted at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid are keeping a close eye on Hakim Ziyech, according to Caught Offside via Fichajes. The Moroccan has failed to find his feet in the Premier League since joining Chelsea. The Rojiblancos are convinced that a move to the Wanda Metropolitano could work wonders for the 29-year-old.

Ziyech arrived at Stamford Bridge with a fierce reputation in the summer of 2020. The Moroccan first caught the eye with a series of assured performances for Ajax. The Blues banked on the 29-year-old to light up the Premier League. Unfortunately, things have not panned out that way for the player, who has bagged a modest return of 14 goals and eight assists in 71 games thus far.

Ziyech has so far failed to replicate his initial success at Stamford Bridge. Things have hardly improved since the arrival of manager Thomas Tuchel in January 2021.

The Moroccan has made just 11 starts in the league this campaign. He has struggled to nail down a place in the starting XI under Tuchel. The 29-year-old has shown signs of improvement this season but is yet to hit the level he showed in the Eredivisie.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Hakim Ziyech this season for Chelsea in all competitions so far:



8 Goals



5 Assists Hakim Ziyech this season for Chelsea in all competitions so far:8 Goals5 Assists 🇲🇦 Hakim Ziyech this season for Chelsea in all competitions so far: 🔘 8 Goals 🔘 5 Assists https://t.co/BmF9YNeNva

The Blues are ready to consider Ziyech’s departure, with reinforcements planned for the summer. Atletico Madrid are eager to secure the services of the Moroccan. Manager Diego Simeone is confident of helping the 29-year-old regain his old form. Chelsea are unlikely to stand in his way if a decent bid is placed on the table.

Chelsea receive boost in Declan Rice pursuit

Declan Rice is likely to be on the move this summer.

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Declan Rice. According to Football Insider, Liverpool are not planning to enter the race for the English midfielder.

The 23-year-old’s future at West Ham United continues to be up in the air ahead of the summer after he rejected a few contract extension offers. The Blues are planning to secure his services at the end of the season.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored ⚒️ Declan Rice has made more ball recoveries than any other outfielder in the Premier League this season (238). Rice, Rice, Baby. ⚒️ Declan Rice has made more ball recoveries than any other outfielder in the Premier League this season (238). Rice, Rice, Baby. https://t.co/uw8jOVW0DJ

Rice was allowed to leave Stamford Bridge as a teenager after failing to make a mark.

The Englishman has since evolved into one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe at West Ham. His performances have caught the eye of quite a few top clubs around the continent, including Chelsea and Liverpool. In nearly 200 games, he has bagged nine goals and nine assists.

Nevertheless, the Reds have no intentions of joining the race for Rice, clearing the way for the Blues. The Merseyside club believe that the overall cost of the deal is beyond them. As such, the club are not monitoring the player at the moment. However, Manchester City and Manchester United remain interested.

AS Roma interested in Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher has been outstanding for Crystal Palace.

AS Roma are planning to take Conor Gallagher to Serie A, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Englishman has caught the eye while on loan at Crystal Palace this season. Gallagher is tipped to be drafted into the Chelsea first team next season. However, Roma want to sign the player this summer.

Manager Jose Mourinho wants a new creative midfielder in his team this year, with Nicolo Zaniolo and Henrikh Mkhitaryan expected to leave. Mourinho has his eyes on the 22-year-old Gallagher. The Serie A giants are planning to take advantage of the Blues' precarious situation to lure Gallagher to the Stadio Olimpico.

The Blues cannot make new signings or offer new deals as part of the UK government's sanctions of their owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's Ukraine invasion.

Edited by Bhargav