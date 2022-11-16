Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona monitoring Blues duo; Dynamo Moscow starlet hints about Stamford Bridge move, and more - November 16, 2022

Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League after 14 games. The Blues have won six and lost five matches.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Jorginho and N'Golo Kante, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Elsewhere, a Dynamo Moscow starlet has hinted that he could be on the move to Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 16, 2022:

Barcelona monitoring N'Golo Kante and Jorginho

Jorginho has been a first-team regular for Chelsea this season.

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Jorginho and N'Golo Kante, according to Fabrizio Romano. The two players are in the final year of their contract with Chelsea, who are yet to tie them down to a new deal.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the two players are among a host of names under consideration at the Camp Nou.

"We know Barcelona want free agents again next summer, as it’s a strategy that worked well for them last year, so we’re inevitably seeing a lot of names linked with the club. Barcelona have been linked with Ilkay Gundogan, Youri Tielemans, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and several other free agents. … it’s normal; they keep close eye on top free agents, and they will explore that market again,” wrote Romano.

However, Romano added that there are no advanced negotiations with any of the aforementioned players.

“At the moment, though, nothing is advanced with any of these players; Gundogan has not decided yet on his future. Tielemans will not sign a new deal with Leicester, for sure, but he’s still waiting to decide the next step.”

Kante is currently sidelined with injury and will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Arsen Zakharyan hints about Chelsea move

Arsen Zakharyan has said that Dynamo Moscow are locked in negotiations with a potential suitor for his signature. The Russian midfielder has been linked with a move to Chelsea recently. The player had previously declared his desire to move to Stamford Bridge.

Zakharyan remains in Chelsea list as one of the young talents they want to bring to the club.

Speaking recently, the 19-year-old remained coy about the details of the negotiations.

“I don’t think about it now. You can ask the club, my representatives. I think it’s all right. Negotiations are under way. But I will not reveal all the cards,” said Zakharyan.

The Russian has appeared 20 times across competitions for Dynamo Moscow this season and has registered three goals and six assists.

Fabrizio Romano updates on Rafael Leao future

Rafael Leao is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano has said that AC Milan are locked in talks to extend Rafael Leao’s stay at the club. The Portuguese forward has been a revelation in the Serie A side this season and is wanted at Chelsea. The Blues have been tipped to sign a new No. 9 in January and have their eyes on Leao.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Rossoneri are attempting to find a solution to the situation as soon as possible.

"There are negotiations ongoing between AC Milan and Rafael Leao, his agents and his family. I’m aware there’s been some speculation about talks stalling, and while it’s not an easy deal, discussions are still ongoing. Paolo Maldini is on it and will try to find a solution as soon as possible," wrote Romano.

However, the Italian ruled out an exit from the San Siro in January.

“I don’t see a transfer happening in January, honestly, as Milan will try to keep him for sure; we’ve to see what happens in the summer," wrote Romano.

Leao has registered seven goals and nine assists from 20 appearances across competitions for AC Milan this season.

