Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona plotting 2023 move for N'Golo Kante; Blues backed to sign Everton star, and more - 10 April 2022

Chelsea registered a superb 6-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel's wards remain third in the league with eight games left to play.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are planning a move for N'Golo Kante next summer. Elsewhere, Louis Saha has backed the Blues to sign an Everton star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 10th April 2022:

Barcelona plotting 2023 move for N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are planning a move for N'Golo Kante next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The French midfielder is in the final 18 months of his current contract with Chelsea. The London giants are yet to offer him an extension, though.

Kante has been a revelation since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2016. He has enjoyed decent success at the club, all the while maintaining his high level of play in the centre of the park. The Frenchman remains a vital cog in Tuchel's midfield, but his current contract expires next summer.

ExpectedChelsea @ExpectedChelsea N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic made 13 tackles and 16 ball recoveries combined against Southampton.



Midfield dynamos. N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic made 13 tackles and 16 ball recoveries combined against Southampton.Midfield dynamos. https://t.co/sasCS1R1DJ

Barcelona are planning to lap him up on a Bosman move in a year's time. They have a healthy set of midfielders in their roster and will add Franck Kessie to their squad this summer. However, with Sergio Busquets in the twilight of his career, manager Xavi could be looking for a replacement soon.

Kante could be a short-term fix for the issue, but prising him away from Stamford Bridge won't be easy. The Premier League giants could be reluctant to let him leave and are likely to tie him down to a new deal soon.

Louis Saha backs Chelsea to sign Richarlison

Richarlison is likely to leave Everton this summer.

Louis Saha has backed the Blues to secure the services of Richarlison. The Blues have been monitoring the Brazilian for quite some time and could be interested in a move this summer.

Speaking to Boyle Sports, as cited by The Daily Star, Saha said that Richarlison could play for any of the top teams, including Liverpool.

"Chelsea would be a great fit for Richarlison, all top sides will be monitoring his situation. I don't see any sides that wouldn't have him. He's a special player and no-one plays the way he plays," said Saha.

"He's always a danger and I can see any side from the top, Chelsea or Liverpool, wait not Liverpool! Obviously joking. For sure a team in the Premier League will be looking, but I hope Everton manage to keep that kind of player because he's the star," said Saha.

Romelu Lukaku should have stayed at Inter Milan, says Patrice Evra

Romelu Lukaku has cut a sorry figure at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra believes Romelu Lukaku took a wrong decision to return to Stamford Bridge last summer. The Belgian has struggled since returning to London and has dropped down the pecking order under Tuchel.

Speaking to Amazon Sport, as relayed by The Express, Evra said that Lukaku should have stayed at Inter Milan after a stellar season.

"People who criticise him have a short memory. Because when he arrived in London he scored and did well; then he got injured and said he missed Inter. In the end, he created a bit of a mess with the (Chelsea) fans. He wanted to return to Chelsea at all costs, he should have stayed at Inter after such a high-level season. He made that choice there which for me is wrong," said Evra.

Lukaku has scored 12 times across competitions this season.

