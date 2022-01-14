Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona star turns down move to Blues; Borussia Dortmund interested in Danish defender, and more - 14 January 2022

Chelsea are preparing to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday. The second-placed Blues are eight points behind the league leaders, and need a win to keep their slim title hopes alive.

Meanwhile, a Barcelona full-back has turned down the chance to join Chelsea. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund have joined the race to sign a Blues defender.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 14th January 2022.

Sergino Dest turns down move to Chelsea

Sergino Dest is not interested in joining Chelsea.

Sergino Dest is not interested in joining Chelsea, according to El Nacional. The Blues are looking for a new right-back in January. The Premier League giants have identified the American as one of their possible targets. Chelsea are willing to offer €20 million for the 21-year-old, but the player doesn’t want to leave Camp Nou.

Dest joined the Blaugrana in 2020, but has blown hot and cold during his stay at the club. New manager Xavi is not entirely convinced with the American, who has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Dani Alves. Barcelona are looking to offload him, and the Blues are interested in snapping up Dest.

Chelsea are in a precarious position, with both their full-backs - Ben Chilwell and Reece James - ruled out for the rest of the season with injuries. The Blues are scouting the market for options, given that Marcos Alonso is the only natural fit for the position at the club.

Dest has popped up on Chelsea’s radar, and the Premier League giants are willing to match Barcelona’s €20 million valuation of the American. However, the 21-year-old has no intentions of joining Chelsea. Instead, Dest wants to stay at the Camp Nou and fight for his place in the team. The Blues, as such, will have to turn their attention elsewhere.

Borussia Dortmund interested in Andreas Christensen

Borussia Dortmund have joined the race to sign Andreas Christensen.

Borussia Dortmund have joined the race to sign Andreas Christensen, according to journalist Patrick Berger.

The Danish defender’s current contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season. The Blues have failed with their attempts to tie down the player to a new deal. The 25-year-old is already generating interest from a host of clubs around Europe, and Dortmund have now joined the queue.

Patrick Berger @berger_pj 🟡@SPORT1 #BVB beschäftigt sich intensiv mit Andreas Christensen (25), wie auch Bild berichtet. Der IV ist im Sommer ablösefrei. Eine Vertragsverlängerung beim FC Chelsea ist nicht komplett vom Tisch, gilt aber als unwahrscheinlich. Neben Borussia auch andere Top-Klubs dran. #BVB beschäftigt sich intensiv mit Andreas Christensen (25), wie auch Bild berichtet. Der IV ist im Sommer ablösefrei. Eine Vertragsverlängerung beim FC Chelsea ist nicht komplett vom Tisch, gilt aber als unwahrscheinlich. Neben Borussia auch andere Top-Klubs dran. ⚫️🟡@SPORT1

Chelsea remain determined to extend Christensen’s stay at Stamford Bridge, but rumours say that the Dane is unlikely to sign a new contract. The player previously spent two seasons on loan with Borussia Monchengladbach. He could be enticed by a return to the Bundesliga with Dortmund.

Manchester City monitoring Antonio Rudiger

Manchester City are monitoring Antonio Rudiger.

Manchester City are monitoring Antonio Rudiger, according to Ivision Sport via Gianluca Di Marzio. The Chelsea man is expected to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of his current contract this summer. There’s an intense competition for his signature, and City are plotting to take him to the Etihad.

However, it is unlikely that Rudiger would join the reigning Premier League champions if he ends up leaving the Blues. The German defender’s preference is to move to Real Madrid.

