Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich enter race for Blues star; Barcelona planning January move for Danish defender, and more - 1 January 2022

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. The Blues will look to return to winnng ways after a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign a Chelsea star. Elsewhere, Barcelona are planning a January move for a Blues defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 1st January 2022.

Bayern Munich enter race for Timo Werner

Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign Chelsea’s Timo Werner.

The German star is tipped to leave the Blues this year. The Bavarians have now joined the race to secure his signature.

Werner arrived at Chelsea with a lot of promise, having lit up the Bundesliga with his blistering performances for RB Leipzig. The German was expected to take his game to a new level after joining the Blues. Unfortunately, Werner’s time at Stamford Bridge has not been rosy.

The German has struggled to replicate the form that made him one of the most feared strikers in Europe. Chelsea have run out of patience with the player, and are now willing to cash in on him. The Blues are planning to raise funds to invest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The French defender is expected to cost a fortune.

Chelsea are looking to use the sale of Timo Werner to fund a move for Kounde. The Blues are already hot on the heels of Erling Haaland. Having invested heavily in Romelu Lukaku in the summer of 2021, the London side can afford to let Werner leave.

Meanwhile, Bayern are ready to bring Werner back to the Bundesliga. The Bavarians are long-term admirers of the German, and believe the Chelsea man can regain his form at the Allianz Arena. However, the Bundesliga giants could face competition from Barcelona for his signature.

Barcelona planning January move for Andreas Christensen

Barcelona are planning to move for Andreas Christensen in January.

The Chelsea defender's current contract with the Blues is all set to expire at the end of the season. The London side are trying to tie him down to a new deal. However, their efforts have not borne fruit so far.

Barcelona are among the clubs hoping to pick up the Dane for free this summer. However, the Blaugrana have accelerated their efforts, and now want to sign Christensen in January. The La Liga giants want to sign the 25-year-old in January to avoid a rush for his signature in the summer.

Inter Milan locked in battle for Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

Inter Milan are locked in battle with Barcelona for Ziyech.

Inter Milan are locked in battle with Barcelona for Hakim Ziyech, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Moroccan has cut a sorry figure since joining Chelsea in 2020. Ziyech has been a shadow of his former self, so the Blues are planning for his departure. Despite his woes, the 28-year-old is a much sought-after player.

The Blaugrana are eager to add Ziyech to their roster, while the Nerazzurri also hold an interest in the player. However, the Chelsea man wants to move to the Camp Nou instead of San Siro.

