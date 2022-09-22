Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich could hire Thomas Tuchel as Julian Nagelsmann replacement; Blues remain in hunt for new sporting director, and more - September 22, 2022

Chelsea will travel to Selhurst Park next to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on October 1. Graham Potter's wards are seventh in the league standings after six games.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich could replace Julian Nagelsmann with Thomas Tuchel. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Blues remain in the hunt for a new sporting director.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 22, 2022:

Bayern Munich could hire Thomas Tuchel as Julian Nagelsmann replacement

Thomas Tuchel could be on his way to the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich are planning to trigger a secret clause to terminate Julian Nagelsmann if the team's poor form continues, according to Bild via Caught Offside.

The German guided the club to a Bundesliga triumph last season but has struggled this campaign. The Bavarians are fifth in the league table and are winless in their last four after opening with three wins.

Unless Nagelsmann manages to turn things around, he could be relieved of his duties at the Allianz Arena. The Bundesliga giants have their eyes on Thomas Tuchel as a possible replacement. The former Chelsea manager parted ways with the Blues earlier this month and is yet to pick up his next assignment.

Chelsea remain in hunt for new sporting director, says Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has said that Chelsea remain determined to add a new sporting director to their setup. The London giants suffered a setback in their pursuit of RB Salzburg's Christoph Freund this week, with the Austrian opting against arriving at Stamford Bridge.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Freund had agreed personal terms with the Blues but was not allowed to leave RB Salzburg.

"It was a very big surprise, as a deal between Freund and Chelsea was 100% agreed on Sunday afternoon. Both parties were ready to sign contracts this week on a five-year deal, but then it collapsed because Red Bull group bosses wanted to keep Freund as important part of the project," wrote Romano.

Romano added that the London giants are already in contact with other candidates for the job.

“It was an incredible situation, changed in 24 hours – so it’s a big blow, but at same point Chelsea are already in contact with other candidates, more than one. The race is open."

Co-owner Todd Boehly wants to bring in a new sporting director before the January transfer window.

Memphis Depay future to be decided after World Cup, says Fabrizio Romano

Memphis Depay could leave the Camp Nou next year.

Fabrizio Romano believes Memphis Depay's future is still up in the air. The Dutchman was heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer, with Chelsea touted as a possible destination. However, Depay ended up staying at the Camp Nou.

According to Fichajes, the Blues remain interested in the Dutchman. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Blagurana were ready to terminate the player's contract this summer.

"It ended up being a bit of a crazy summer for Memphis Depay, but he’s ended up staying at Barcelona despite the club being prepared to terminate his contract. So, what next? I think the Depay situation is still open in the months ahead," wrote Romano.

The Italian added that Depay's future will be decided after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

"He’s a great professional, and that’s why Xavi is playing him, but for January, it will depend on the proposals for Memphis. At the moment, everything is quiet, and nothing will be decided before the World Cup," wrote Romano.

Depay has appeared thrice for the Blaugrana across competitions this season and has scored once.

