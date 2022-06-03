Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich identify Romelu Lukaku as Robert Lewandowski replacement; club contemplating player-plus-cash offer for Barcelona full-back, and more - 3 June 2022

Chelsea are preparing for an eventful summer to replenish their squad ahead of next season. Manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to go all out for the Premier League after finishing third in the previous campaign.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have identified Romelu Lukaku as a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski. Elsewhere, the Blues are contemplating a player-plus-cash offer for a Barcelona full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 3 June 2022:

Bayern Munich identify Romelu Lukaku as Robert Lewandowski replacement

Romelu Lukaku is likely to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer.

Bayern Munich have identified Romelu Lukaku as a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski, according to Football 365 via Mundo Deportivo.

The Polish striker recently revealed that he will leave the Bavarians this summer. Lewandowski will enter the final year of his current contract next month and doesn't want to sign an extension.

The Bundesliga giants will have to cash in on him this year to prevent losing him for free next summer. The 33-year-old has been indispensable for Bayern since joining in 2014 and has 344 goals from 375 games so far. With Lewandowski reportedly wanted by Barcelona, the Bavarians have included Lukaku on their list of potential replacements.

The Belgian has cut a sorry figure since returning to Chelsea last season, managing just 15 goals from 44 games.

The Blues are looking for a new striker and will not stand in the way of Lukaku if they receive a suitable bid for him. Bayern could be tempted to dive for the 29-year-old this summer if Lewandowski leaves, although they also have their eyes on Sadio Mane.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Lukaku has refused Antonio Conte's call to join him at Tottenham and wants to return to Inter Milan.



Lukaku also wants to leave Chelsea to reinvigorate his career. The Belgian reportedly rejected the chance to reunite with former manager Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur. He continues to be linked with a return to Inter Milan, although he's likely to command an exorbitant transfer fee.

Chelsea contemplating player-plus-cash offer for Sergino Dest

Sergino Dest is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning a player-plus-cash offer for Sergino Dest, according to The Hard Tackle via Daily Mail.

Thomas Tuchel is looking to add more depth to his right-back position ahead of the new campaign, amid the uncertain future of Cesar Azpilicueta. Sergino Dest is among his preferred targets. The American has dropped down the pecking order at Barcelona and is likely to be allowed to leave.

Having already courted the player in January, the Blues are looking to make the most of the situation.

Dest's ability to operate on both flanks can come in handy, as Marcos Alonso is likely to depart too. Both Azpilicueta and Alonso are wanted at the Camp Nou this summer. The London giants are planning to include either player in a deal to get their man.

Blues offered chance to sign Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been handed an opportunity to secure the services of Cody Gakpo, according to Caught Offside.

The PSV Eindhoven left winger was on fire last season, registering 36 goal contributions across competitions. His impressive form has endeared him to the London giants, who are planning to install him in the left full-back position.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy



~ @caughtoffside PSV attacker Cody Gakpo has been offered to Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea. PSV attacker Cody Gakpo has been offered to Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea.~ @caughtoffside https://t.co/SdmiiioVOK

The Blues are looking for a replacement for Marcos Alonso, who already has one foot out of Stamford Bridge. Tuchel wants Gakpo to take his place but could face stiff competition from Arsenal. PSV will only let the player leave for €30 million.

