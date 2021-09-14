Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich plotting January move for Blues star; club considering €100-million move for Bundesliga midfielder next summer, and more - 14th September 2021

Chelsea begin the defence of their UEFA Champions League by welcoming Zenit St Petersburg to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. The Blues won the coveted tournament by defeating Manchester City in the final last season.

Meanwhile, off the field, Bayern Munich are interested in a Chelsea star who has dropped down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel. The Blues have received the green signal to sign a Bundesliga midfielder next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 14th September 2021.

Bayern Munich plotting January move for Timo Werner

Bayern Munich are planning to move for Timo Werner in January.

Bayern Munich are plotting a move for Timo Werner in January, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The German striker has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Romelu Lukaku at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel is yet to be convinced by the former RB Leipzig man, and is apparently open to letting him leave.

The Chelsea striker, though, has a brilliant track record in Germany, scoring 91 times in 221 appearances for Leipzig. Bayern Munich believe he could be a suitable replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who could leave the club next year.

The Bavarians prefer Erling Haaland as the Polish striker's replacement. But because a move for the Norwegian could be difficult to complete, they are ready to consider Werner as one of the options. Interestingly, a move to the Allianz Arena would reunite the German striker with Julian Nagelsmann, who managed the player during his time at Leipzig.

Werner could also opt to stay at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place in the starting eleven. But it is difficult to see him dislodge Lukaku from the starting XI, given the Belgian has already scored thrice since joining the Blues. A move back to Germany might suit the Chelsea star for now, and help him rediscover his mojo in front of goal.

Chelsea considering €100-million move for Jude Bellingham next summer

Chelsea are ready to break the bank for Jude Bellingham.

Chelsea have received the go-ahead to launch a bid for Jude Bellingham, according to Caught Offside via Bild.

However, the Blues will have to break the bank for the talented midfielder, given that Borussia Dortmund want €100 million to part with Bellingham. The 18-year-old is a generational talent, who is already earning rave reviews with his performances for club and country. The Bundesliga giants want to keep hold of Bellingham, but might allow him to leave if his valuation is met.

Chelsea are leading the race for his signature, but will face stiff competition from Manchester United and Manchester City as well as Liverpool.

Chelsea begin negotiations to extend Mason Mount’s contract

Chelsea are working on a new contract for Mason Mount.

Chelsea have initiated talks to extend the contract of Mason Mount, according to 90 Min.

The Englishman is one of the rising stars at Stamford Bridge, and has become an indispensable player in Thomas Tuchel’s team. The Blues are eager to tie him down to a new deal to ward off interest from rival clubs.

Chelsea are planning to double Mount's wages. The England international's new deal could see him earn around £150,000 per week. His contract at Chelsea will also likely get extended for a few more years.

