Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich want Kepa Arrizabalaga; Fulham eyeing Callum Hudson-Odoi, and more - August 10, 2023

Chelsea are put a lot of efforts into upgrading their squad after finishing 12th in the Premier League lst campaign. New manager Mauricio Pochettino is assembling a team that could power the Blues back into the top four.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are interested in Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. Elsewhere, Fulham have set their sights on midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 10, 2023:

Bayern Munich want Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga is wanted at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich are interested in Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to Sport 1. The Bavarians are in the market for a new goalkeeper to cover for Manuel Neuer following Yann Sommer’s departure.

The Swiss custodian left the Allianz Arena this summer to join Inter Milan, leaving a gap in the squad. With Neuer not yet fit to start the season, the Bundesliga giants are in a fix.

Bayern have been trying to sign a new goalkeeper all summer but to no avail. They were eyeing David Raya but balked at Brentford’s £40 million valuation of the 27-year-old.

The Bavarians have now turned to Kepa, whose future at Stamford Bridge is not set in stone. The Bundesliga champions have been in touch with Chelsea to facilitate a deal in the coming days. The Blues have brought in Robert Sanchez this summer, so they could be open to Kepa’s departure.

Fulham eyeing Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudsoi-Odoi could be on his way to Craven Cottage.

Fulham are interested in Callum Hudsoi-Odoi, according to Sky Sports. The Englishman is surplus to requirements at Chelsea, who are working to find him a new home.

They're locked in talks with the Cottagers to chalk out a deal. Hudson-Odoi has failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge in recent seasons. He spent last season on loan to Bayer Leverkusen but was largely unimpressive.

The Englishman doesn’t have a future under Pochettino, so Fulham are hoping to make the most of the situation. The Blues are likely to let him go for a nominal fee.

Reece James named Chelsea captain

Reece James has been handed the armband at Stamford Bridge,

Chelsea have appointed Reece James as their next captain. The English full-back rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and has become a first-team regular.

He has been among the finest in his position in the league recently, and his efforts have now been rewarded by the club. The Blues were looking for a new captain following Cesar Azpilicueta’s departure this summer.

James has now been handed the armband, helping the player realise a long-standing dream. The 23-year-old told the club’s website that he's excited to take on the responsibility.

“I'm so happy to take on the role and responsibility. I know I've got big shoes to fill because we have had huge captains here in the past, but I am excited.

"I have been at Chelsea pretty much my whole life. I started here when I was six and to come through the Academy is tough. But to go on and become captain, it's a great feeling for me and my family,” said James.

Pochettino also heaped praise on James, pointing out that the player would bring his own ideas and approach to the role.

“This is a decision taken by me and the club. We are very pleased Reece will captain the side this season. He leads by example, and his attitude and dedication to Chelsea has been clear throughout pre-season.

"He proudly wore the armband during our summer tour and will take up the challenge of leading our squad with his own approach and ideas,” said Pochettino.

James has been linked with a move to Real Madrid of late, but recent developments might close that door for now.