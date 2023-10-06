Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich want Trevoh Chalobah; Blues eyeing Romelu Lukaku swap deal, and more - October 6, 2023

Chelsea play Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday (October 7). Mauricio Pochettino's men are coming off a 2-0 win over Fulham earlier this week, their second league win in seven games this season.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are interested in Blues defender Trevoh Chalobah. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are planning to use on-loan striker Romelu Lukaku to sign a former player.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 6, 2023:

Bayern Munich want Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah is wanted at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich remain keen to sign Trevoh Chalobah, according to Team Talk. The English defender rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge before earning his first-team debut in 2021.

He has been in and out of the starting XI, though, registering 63 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and setting up one. However, he's no longer considered part of plans at the London giants.

Pochettino had sanctioned the player's departure in the summer, and Nottingham Forest had even agreed a deal with the Blues for his signature. However, the 24-year-old turned them down amid interest from Bayern. A move to the Allianz Arena failed to materialise, but the Bavarians have continued to monitor the player.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is fueling Bayern's interest in Chalobah, having worked together at Chelsea. The Bundesliga champions are short of senior centre-backs, so Tuchel wants to sort the issue in January. Chalobah has been identified as a solution, and the Bavarians are expected to move for him at the turn of the year.

The Blues have informed the player that he's surplus to requirements and that they will listen to offers for him in the winter. The Englishman was keen to stay at the club and fight for his place but is now out of choice. Apart from Bayern, Inter Milan also have their eyes on the 24-year-old.

Chelsea eyeing Romelu Lukaku swap

Romelu Lukaku (right) is unlikely to return to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to use Romelu Lukaku to secure the services of Tammy Abraham, according to Give Me Sport.

The Belgian striker is a forgotten man at Stamford Bridge and is now on loan with AS Roma. However, he's not part of plans for the Blues, who were also desperate to offload him permanently in the summer.

Pochettino remains in the market for an able replacement for Lukaku and has found his man in Abraham. The English striker has done a decent job at the Olimpic Stadium, registering 36 goals and 12 assists in 107 games across competitions.

The London giants have discussed the possibilities of a swap deal between the two players, but not everyone at the club is on board with the move. With Abraham not expected to recover from his ACL injury till the end of the year, a move in the winter is also unlikely.

Blues planning Conor Gallagher extension

Chelsea are planning to tie Conor Gallagher down to a new deal, according to The Daily Mail.

The Englishman is a true Blue, rising through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, and has been a first-team regular this season. The 23-year-old has registered nine appearances across competitions, eight of which are starts, and has captained the side four times.

The London giants are pleased with his efforts and are ready to hand him a new deal. However, Gallagher could be wary of signing an extension amid intense competition for places at Stamford Bridge.

If he refuses to extend his stay, Chelsea could consider offloading him. The Englishman is highly rated in the Premier League and won't be short of suitors if he decides to leave Stamford Bridge.