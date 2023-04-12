Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Ben Chilwell signs extension; Marc Cucurella firmly in plans, and more - April 12, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to lock horns with Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday (April 12) at the Santiago Bernabeu. Frank Lampard saw his team stutter to a defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday and will have his task cut out against Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, Ben Chilwell has signed an extension at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, Marc Cucurella remains firmly in the Blues’ plans for next season. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 12, 2023.

Ben Chilwell signs extension with Chelsea

Ben Chilwell has signed a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Chilwell has extended his stay at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have confirmed. The English full-back has been a rare shining light for the Blues this season, and his previous contract was due to expire in 2025.

The 26-year-old has been generating attention across the Premier League after some assured performances this season. Manchester City were eyeing him with interest, and the London giants have now moved quickly to squash any talk of a departure.

Chilwell has put pen to paper on a two-year extension that will keep him at Stamford Bridge till 2027. Speaking to the club’s website, the Englishman said that he's delighted to commit his future to Chelsea.

“I feel very settled at Chelsea and have really enjoyed my time on the pitch here, so I’m very pleased the club want me to be part of the project long-term and am very happy to sign this extension to my contract. We are working hard for success, and I will do my best to bring more smiles to the faces of the fans who have made me feel so welcome,” said Chilwell.

Chilwell has two goals and four assists in 26 games across competitions this season for the Blues.

Marc Cucurella firmly in plans

Marc Cucurella is likely to be an understudy for Ben Chilwell next season.

Chelsea have no plans to offload Marc Cucurella, despite tying Ben Chilwell down to a new deal, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish full-back arrived at Stamford Bridge from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer but has been in and out of the team. He has registered 31 games across competitions for the Blues this season, setting up two goals.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants want two players to compete for every position.

“Marc Cucurella signed just eight months ago; it was a difficult year, not just for the player, but all the squad, the staff, the board and the manager. Cucurella is fully focused on Chelsea, for sure. Chilwell is an important part of the project because the Blues want two players per position as all the top clubs do,” wrote Romano.

Cucurella is tied with the Premier League giants till 2027.

Frank Lampard slammed for switching to back-four

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara has lambasted Frank Lampard for switching to a back-four against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (April 8).

Lampard took charge of his first game as caretaker manager at Chelsea last weekend but endured an inauspicious start to his second tenure in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking on talkSPORT, O’Hara said that Lampard’s tactics stifled Ben Chilwell and Reece James, who couldn’t play their natural game. He also added that a repeat of the same tactics will hurt the Blues against Real Madrid.

“It was embarrassing to watch. It literally looked like Frank Lampard had never watched Chelsea play football before this season. Graham Potter’s been playing 3-4-3, and you can argue that your best two players are Ben Chilwell and Reece James; that’s where you’re most effective. He plays four at the back; Reece James can’t get up the pitch,” said O’Hara.

He continued:

“For me, it just looked like an arrogant performance from Chelsea and Frank Lampard, and I don’t know what he’s seen. As much as Graham Potter was a disaster, at least he knew what kind of worked for Chelsea. What I saw against Wolves on Saturday – you’ve got no chance against Real Madrid.”

The Blues registered 13 shots against Wolves, but only one of them was on target in the 1-0 loss.

