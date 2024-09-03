Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Ben Chilwell wants to stay, Everton rejected swap deal for English ace, and more - September 3, 2024

Chelsea have struggled for consistency under Enzo Maresca this season, registering just two wins in their five games across competitions. Enzo Maresca's team next face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on September 14.

Meanwhile, Ben Chilwell has no desire to leave the Blues in the coming days. Elsewhere, Everton have turned down a swap deal proposal from the Blues for an English striker.

On that note, let's look at the major Chelsea transfer stories from September 3, 2024.

Ben Chilwell wants to stay at Chelsea

Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell is not looking to leave Stamford Bridge in the coming days, according to Football Insider. Recent reports have suggested that the Englishman is no longer part of Enzo Maresca's plans and has been informed that he can leave.

Chilwell was linked with Manchester United this summer, but the transfer never materialized. Chelsea are reportedly keen to move him on in the coming days, with the transfer window still open in a few countries.

However, Chilwell doesn't want to leave London and is taking his time to come to a decision. The 27-year-old is under contract with the Blues until 2027 and reportedly earns £200,000 per week. Chelsea remain desperate to remove his wages from their salary structure, but may have to wait until January to find a solution.

Everton rejected swap deal for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Chelsea were interested in Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT. The Blues' search for a new No. 9 in recent times is well document, with the club famously failing in their endeavor to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

The London giants apparently had their eye on Calvert-Lewin as well. Despite his recent struggles with Everton, the Englishman's stock remains high and he apparently has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea reportedly offered Axel Disasi and David Datro Fofana in exchange for the 27-year-old. However, the Toffees turned them down as Calvert-Lewin remains a key part of their plans. The Englishman has started all three games for the Merseyside club this season, scoring one goal and setting up one more.

Former player backs Enzo Maresca to excel at Stamford Bridge

Frank Lampard

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard believes Enzo Maresca can get the club back to their heydays. The Italian manager took charge of the Blues over the summer and oversaw an eventful transfer window.

Unfortunately, he hasn't enjoyed the best of starts, winning two, losing two and drawing one of the opening five games. The London giants have scored 10 goals and conceded seven so far across competitions.

However, speaking on BBC's Match of the Day, Lampard insisted that Chelsea are on an upward rise under Maresca.

“In terms of where they are at, Maresca mentioned today that they aren’t the same team that won the Champions League and he is right. I was there 18 months ago and at that point, it was a really low point from my point of view because it didn’t feel like the club that it had been which was so successful for 20 years," said Lampard.

He continued:

“A lot of that was the environment and getting that right. I feel like they are on an upward curve but there will be good days and bad days because of the squad. But there is a lot of talent and if they can keep improving, especially at the top end of the pitch, they can give teams a lot of problems.”

Maresca has already streamlined his squad by removing the deadwood this summer.

