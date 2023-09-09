Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues have 3 striker targets for January; Pochettino doesn't trust Mykhaylo Mudryk, and more - September 9, 2023

Chelsea have won two, drawn one and lost two of their five games across competitions this season. The London giants next face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on September 17.

Meanwhile, the Blues have shortlisted three candidates for the No. 9 position in January. Elsewhere, new boss Mauricio Pochettino doesn't trust Ukrainian attaacker Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to a journalist.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 9, 2023:

Chelsea have three striker targets for January

Dusan Vlahovic is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have shortlisted Dusan Vlahovic, Jonathan David and Ollie Watkins as possible targets ahead of January, according to journalist Simon Stone.

Pochettino remains keen for a new No. 9 to lead the line. Vlahovic remains unsettled at Juventus and had been linked with the Blues all summer. On his podcast, Stones said that Lille's David and Aston Villa frontman Watkins have been added to the wishlist recently.

"Dusan Vlahovic was obviously looked at in the summer. He’s still there. Jonathan David from Lille.

"And the last one is Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa. Those are the names that I’ve been given this week that Chelsea are considering for the January window," said Phillips.

The London giants have invested nearly £450 million in their squad this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino doesn't trust Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk has failed to fit his feet at Stamford Bridge.

Mykhaylo Mudryk has failed to convince Mauricio Pochettino so far, according to transfer insider Paul Brown.

The Ukrainian forward has struggled to live up to expectations since Chelsea spent £89 million to sign him in January. The youngster has subsequently dropped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and hasn't been a regular under Pochettino.

Brown told Give Me Sport that Mudryk must impress from the bench to break into the Blues' starting XI

"Mudryk, I think, again, has struggled in the little flashes that we've seen of him so far this season.

"It doesn't really look like Pochettino is going to trust him to be a starter too often, so he's going to have to seize these opportunities when he comes off the bench," said Brown.

He continued:

"I think there are still question marks over whether he suits the Premier League and whether he's going to be able to adapt to it. So, he really needs to knuckle down and start showing what he's got because it's not been a great start to his Chelsea career."

Pochettino has used Ben Chilwell in an unconventional left-forward role recently.

Gareth Southgate urged to start Levi Colwill

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons England manager Gareth Southgate should start Levi Colwill alongside Harry Maguire in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Saturday (September 9).

The Chelsea defender has become a first-team regular under Pochettino this season, following a solid loan spell with Brighton & Hove Albion last campaign. Collymore told Give Me Sport that John Stones' absence should pave the path for Colwill's first start for the Three Lions.

"As for which player should partner Maguire at the back, although Stones has been ruled out through injury, Southgate still has several defenders to choose from.

"Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Fikayo Tomori and Levi Colwill are all available for selection, and if it were up to me, I would start the latter,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“Colwill enjoyed an excellent season while out on loan with Brighton & Hove Albion last season, and his talent and projected development was proven by Chelsea’s insistence on renewing his contract.

"He is a great player, and at the age of just 20, why not start building for the future by embedding him now?”

Colwill has been handed the legendary No. 26 jersey at Stamford Bridge