Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues’ 3 summer targets revealed; club interested in Fulham prodigy, and more - 3 February 2022

Chelsea are determined to stamp their authority in the FA Cup when they face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday. The Blues are coming off a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League just before the international break.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's three summer transfer targets have been revealed. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in a Fulham prodigy.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 3rd February 2022.

Chelsea's three summer targets revealed

Chelsea have three primary targets this summer, including Ousmane Dembele.

Chelsea have three primary transfer targets this summer, according to journalist Angelo Mangiante.

Manager Thomas Tuchel ended the January transfer window without any significant additions to his squad. However, the German has big things planned for the summer, with the attack, midfield and backline due to receive boosts.

Ousmane Dembele has been identified as the ideal addition to a faltering attack at Stamford Bridge. The Barcelona star will be without a contract at the end of the season. He has been linked with a move to PSG, but the Blues remain in the hunt for his signature.

Angelo Mangiante @angelomangiante Defense: Koundé



Midfield: Declan Rice.



Attack: Ousman Dembélé (as free agent).

These are Chelsea's three main summer goals. Ahead of everyone in the race. #transfers Defense: KoundéMidfield: Declan Rice.Attack: Ousman Dembélé (as free agent).These are Chelsea's three main summer goals. Ahead of everyone in the race. @SkySport ⚽ Defense: Koundé ⚽ Midfield: Declan Rice. ⚽ Attack: Ousman Dembélé (as free agent). These are Chelsea's three main summer goals. Ahead of everyone in the race. @SkySport #transfers

Having worked with him at Borussia Dortmund, Tuchel is eager to bring the 24-year-old to Stamford Bridge. The next player on the Blues' wishlist is Declan Rice, with the London side eager to shore up the middle of the park. A holding midfielder is a priority for Chelsea, with Jorginho's future at Stamford Bridge hanging in the balance.

Tuchel also wants to lay down succession plans for N'Golo Kante, who is on the wrong side of 30. Rice fits the bill, and has been among the finest midfielders in the league in the past few seasons. However, prising him away from West Ham United won't be easy, as Rice is expected to cost a fortune.

Thomas Tuchel might also have to break the bank for Jules Kounde, a primary defensive target for the summer. The Blues failed to prise the Frenchman away from Sevilla last summer. They are planning for a second attempt on Kounde this year, and are expected to strike a deal with the La Liga side.

Blues interested in Fabio Carvalho

Chelsea are interested in Fabio Carvalho.

Chelsea are interested in Fabio Carvalho, according to The Hard Tackle via Goal. The Englishman has caught the eye with his assured performances with Fulham. Liverpool were very close to securing his services in January, but the move could not be completed in time. The Reds are expected to return for the 19-year-old this summer, but could face stiff competition from the Blues.

The Blues believe Carvalho would immediately fit into Tuchel's tactics, thanks to his impressive technical abilities. The German could attempt to add the player to his arsenal at the end of the season. The 19-year-old could ignite a bidding war for his services, as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in him.

Chelsea monitoring VfB Stuttgart's Borna Sosa

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Borna Sosa.

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Borna Sosa, according to Football London. The VfB Stuttgart star has been compared with David Beckham, thanks to his crossing abilities. However, unlike the legendary Englishman, the Croatian full-back operates on the left. The London side are searching for a backup for Ben Chilwell, and have set their sights on the 24-year-old Sosa.

The Blues have relied on Marcos Alonso to fill in for Chilwell, who is out for the season with an injury. Tuchel, however, desires an upgrade on the Spaniard, and could sanction a move for Sosa this summer. However, with his current contract running till 2025, the Croatian could cost a fortune.

