Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues in 3-way battle for Barcelona star; Cesar Azpilicueta could stay at Stamford Bridge, and more - 16 March 2022

Chelsea are preparing to make a trip to Stade Pierre-Mauroy to face Lille in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. The holders have a 2-0 advantage from the first leg and are expected to progress to the next round.

Meanwhile, the Blues are locked in a three-way battle for a Barcelona star. Elsewhere, veteran defender Cesar Azpilicueta could stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 16th March 2022:

Chelsea in three-way battle for Gavi

Gavi continues to shine at the Camp Nou.

Chelsea are locked in a three-way battle with Liverpool and Manchester United for Gavi, according to The Express via Mundo Deportivo. The 17-year-old has been sensational for Barcelona since breaking into the first team earlier this season. So the Blues are planning to take him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Gavi joined the Blaugrana seven years ago and progressed steadily through the youth ranks. He earned his first-team debut less than a month after turning 17. The teenager grabbed the opportunity with both hands and has become a crucial member of the first team this season. He has registered 33 appearances across competitions this campaign, scoring twice and setting up five more.

Gavi's exploits have earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge. Manager Thomas Tuchel will likely pay close attention to his midfield this summer. Jorginho is expected to depart, while N'Golo Kante is on the wrong side of 30.

Tuchel is also unlikely to sign Saul Niguez on a permanent deal, given his struggles since joining on loan. So the Blues are hoping to rope in Gavi to keep their midfield purring.

Clev @FCBClev10 Gavi vs Osasuna:



1 Penalty Won

102 Touches

71 Accurate Passes

96% Pass Accuracy

1 Key Pass

1 Accurate Long Ball

5/6 Successful Dribbles

9/13 Ground Duels Won

1/3 Aerial Duels Won

3 Tackles

4 Interceptions

9 Recoveries



However, the recent sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine could relegate the Blues to mere observers in the summer.

Liverpool are also in the race for Gavi, as Jurgen Klopp attempts to rejuvenate his ageing midfield. Meanwhile, Manchester United are hoping to get back to their glory days with some smart investments in the summer. Gavi is a generational talent who would appeal to both teams.

The Spaniard's current contract expires in 2023, and he presently has a £42 million release clause. That could rise to £84 million if he stays at the Camp Nou beyond June.

Barcelona are locked in negotiations to extend his stay and remain confident of keeping him at the club. Apart from the Premier League trio, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also monitoring the Spaniard.

Cesar Azpilicueta could stay at Stamford Bridge

Cesar Azpilicueta's time at Stamford Bridge might not be over yet.

Cesar Azpilicueta could be forced to stay at Stamford Bridge if the new Chelsea owner decides to trigger a clause in his contract, according to 90 Min.

The Spaniard is in the final few months of his current contract. The Blues are yet to extend his stay at the club. Barcelona want to take advantage of the situation and sign Azpilicueta on a Bosman move. However, the London giants have a one-year extension option in the player's contract.

The Spaniard is hoping the Premier League giants will forego the clause as a goodwill gesture due to his lengthy association with the club. However, the impending change in ownership could pose a problem for Azpilicueta. The new upper management could opt to trigger the option, given that the club could lose Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Glen Johnson says Thomas Tuchel could turn down Manchester United job

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson believes Thomas Tuchel might not be interested in the Manchester United job. The German manager's future is up in the air after Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government. However, Johnson doesn't expect Tuchel to move immediately.

Speaking to Bettingodds, the Englishman said that Tuchel might be forced to consider his future if the situation doesn't improve in a year.

“I think no, if he gets some guidance from the Chelsea board about a deal being close. However, if this situation bubbles on for twelve months, then yes. People will be looking for their own futures. But if this is done in months then Tuchel and the players have got some confidence in that then no, I don't think he'd be interested in the Manchester United job at all,” said Johnson.

It remains to be seen how things pan out for Tuchel as the season draws to a close.

Edited by Bhargav