Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues accelerate Manuel Ugarte interest; club ready to offload Kai Havertz, and more - May 31, 2023

Chelsea endured a difficult 2022-23 season, finishing 12th in the Premier League. The Blues have since appointed Mauricio Pochettino to steer them back to their heydays.

Meanwhile, the London giants have accelerated their interest in Manuel Ugarte. Elsewhere, the club are ready to offload Kai Havertz this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 31, 2023:

Chelsea accelerate Manuel Ugarte interest

Manuel Ugarte is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have stepped up their efforts to sign Manuel Ugarte this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Uruguayan midfielder is a priority target for the Blues, who remain keen to upgrade their options in midfield before the start of the new season. Ugarte has caught the eye with Sporting, registering 47 appearances across competitions this season

The London giants are among the clubs eyeing the 22-year-old with interest. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Chelsea are eager to secure Ugarte's signature at the earliest.

"It's certainly accelerated faster than I anticipated, to be honest. We'll now have to see how quickly it can continue to move forward and what the momentum is.

"We know Chelsea are interested, but the rate at which this has been moving forward makes me think that they're keen to get it done very quickly," said Jones.

The Blues already invested a fortune on Enzo Fernandez in January.

Blues ready to offload Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea are willing to offload Kai Havertz this summer, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The German forward has blown hot and cold since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020. The 23-year-old has failed to establish himself as a first-team regular, and the Blues have run out of patience.

Havertz's contract with the London giants runs till 2025, but the club are ready to cash in on him if they receive a suitable offer this summer. Bayern Munich are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old and have been linked with him once again.

A reunion with Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz Arena could be on the cards for the German forward this year. Chelsea are reportedly ready to let him go for €60 million.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek close to joining AC Milan

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is wanted at the San Siro.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is close to completing a move to AC Milan this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder is a peripheral figure at Chelsea and has struggled for game time in recent times. Loftus-Cheek has appeared 33 times across competitions for the Blues this season, setting up two goals.

With a plethora of midfield options at their disposal, the London giants are ready to offload the 27-year-old. The Rossoneri are working to take him away from Stamford Bridge this summer. The Serie A giants are already locked in talks with the player regarding a possible move, and a breakthrough is just around the corner.

Milan are also negotiating with Chelsea to chalk out a deal, with both sides eager to do business. There’s an optimism that a move will see the light of day soon. The Rossoneri were previously willing to offer £22 million for Loftus-Cheek, although it's now unclear whether they have upped that offer.

The Blues remain determined to offload players to adhere to FIFA Financial Fair Play norms, so the 27-year-old’s time at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end.

