Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues advised against Antonio Conte move; Bayern Munich want Ian Maatsen, and more - May 4, 2024

Chelsea lock horns with West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, May 5, in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's team are coming off a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been advised against appointing former boss Antonio Conte as their next manager. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are interested in on-loan left-back Ian Maatsen.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 4, 2024:

Chelsea advised against Antonio Conte move by former player

Antonio Conte wants to return to Stamford Bridge.

Former West Ham United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop reckons Chelsea shouldn't consider bringing Antonio Conte back to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues remain heavily linked with a managerial change ahead of the summer following their struggles under Mauricio Pochettino. Recent reports have suggested that Conte has offered his services to the club.

However, speaking on ESPN FC, Hislop said that it makes no sense for the London giants to bring the Italian manager back.

“I agree fully 100 percent with everything Gab had to say, yet because of how this club has been run for the last two years, it becomes entirely plausible," said Hislop.

He continued:

“For that reason only, it makes no sense and the way this club have done their business, you just think, ‘Oh, yep, that’s the kind of thing they will do’. But, again, as I say in all seriousness, I am totally with Gab. This makes absolutely no sense on a number of levels.”

Conte won the Premier League and FA Cup during his two-season stay at Chelsea.

Bayern Munich want Ian Maatsen

Ian Maatsen has admirers at the Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich have set their sights on Ian Maatsen ahead of the summer, according to journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

The Dutch left-back joined Borussia Dortmund from Chelsea on loan in January and has caught the eye at Signal Iduna Park. Maarsen has registered two goals and two assists in 19 games across competitions since his arrival in Germany.

The Blues are apparently willing to let him leave for £35 million this season, so Dortmund would like to keep hi. However, the Bavarians are working to ruin their plans.

Bayern Munich are sweating on Alphonso Davies' future, with the player heavily linked to Real Madrid this summer. The Bavarians want Maatsen to take the Canadian's place.

Mauricio Pochettino updates on Conor Gallagher future

Conor Gallagher's future remains up in the air

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he has no say in Conor Gallagher's future. The English midfielder's contract with the Blues expires next summer, but he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Recent reports have suggested that the London giants are willing to let him go amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur. After the win over Spurs in midweek, Pochettino hinted that he would like the 24-year-old to stay.

“I am not involved. I know nothing. I cannot tell you. I think you can see in my starting XI I think, the whole season, was strong with him.

"He’s an important player of course. But I’m not involved in the decision. It’s the club and Conor. I’m not involved. That’s a situation that they need to fix between the club and the player,” said Pochettino

The Argentinian manager also heaped praise on Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah, emphasising the need to build the club's identity with homegrown players.

“They were fantastic of course, and we always talk about the identity of the club.

"With players that grow and come through the academy system, they have the capacity in this type of game to give a little bit more because it’s emotional," said Pochettino.

He continued:

"But that doesn’t mean that players that didn’t go through the academy system don’t feel the same. You can still build this same bond with your team. The whole team was fantastic, but of course Trevoh and Conor were fantastic within that.”

Gallagher has six goals and nine assists in 46 outings across competitions this season for Chelsea.