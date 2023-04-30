Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues advised against Mason Mount sale; club not in talks for Sadio Mane, and more - April 30, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to face Arsenal at the Emirates on Tuesday (May 2) in the Premier League. Frank Lampard is yet to register a win since taking charge at the start of the month and desperately needs three points against the Gunners.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been advised to keep midfielder Mason Mount at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer. Elsewhere, the London giants are not in talks to sign Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mane.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 30, 2023:

Chelsea advised against Mason Mount sale

Mason Mount is heavily linked with an exit this summer.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson reckons Chelsea should keep hold of Mason Mount beyond the summer.

The Englishman enters the final year of his contract at the end of the season but hasn't agreed to an extension yet. Liverpool and the Gunners are among the clubs keeping a close eye on the situation.

However, speaking recently, Merson pointed out that Mount is too talented to be allowed to leave.

"There are 30 players there — it’s ridiculous. For me, you’ve got to keep Mason Mount straight away. Mount looks like the one going (this summer), and you’re like ‘wow'," said Merson.

He added:

“All right, he hasn’t been great this season and hasn’t been playing a lot because of his injury, but he’s one of their standout players last season and one of England’s best players. So, for me, it needs to change quickly."

Mount is out with a pelvic issue and is unlikely to play again this season.

Blues not in talks for Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane joined Bayern Munich last summer.

Chelsea are not in talks to sign Sadio Mane, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Senegalese forward is reportedly unsettled at Bayern Munich and remains linked with an exit from the Allianz Arena this summer. Recent reports have claimed that the Blues are planning to take the player to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants haven't initiated any contact for Mane.

"Despite rumours, I’m not aware of any contact between Sadio Mane and Chelsea at this stage. Chelsea have many wingers; their priorities are on different positions, including new No. 6 and new striker. Let’s see what will happen with the new coach, but for Mane decision time will not be now," wrote Romano.

Mane has 12 goals and five assists in 34 games across competitions for the Bavarians this season.

Mauricio Pochettino unlikely to succeed at Stamford Bridge, says Jamie O'Hara

Mauricio Pochettino is edging closer to the hot seat at Stamford Bridge.

TalkSPORT Pundit Jamie O'Hara reckons Mauricio Pochettino is not a good choice for Chelsea.

The Argentinean manager is reportedly close to taking charge at Stamford Bridge this summer. Pochettino is waiting for his next assignment since parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Speaking recently, O'Hara pointed out that the Argentinean is a manager who likes to build teams.

"I don’t think it will work; he’s a project manager. That’s why they brought in Graham Potter because they wanted this project. I think you found out very quickly that maybe Graham Potter wasn’t made for it, wasn’t quite good enough to be at the level of where Chelsea are," said O'Hara.

He continued:

“I think that what you’ve got with Pochettino is a project manager you can work with an owner to build a team, build a squad and build a way of pushing them forward."

O'Hara added that the Blues are a result-oriented club, which makes Pochettino a bad choice for them.

“The reason I don’t think it will work is because Chelsea are still in the mindset of win at all costs. If you don’t win, you’re out like what they did with Roman Abramovich. You know they don’t want a project; they want to win because they’ve been so used to winning for so many years," said O'Hara.

He concluded:

"So, for them, all of a sudden to now say right, we’re going to bring your Pochettino, and it’s gonna have this new project going forward. I don’t know if the fans are gonna get on side of it, and if they haven’t sticky start, a bit like when Rafa Benitez was manager of Everton, as soon as he goes south a little bit, your fans will turn because whether they like it or not, Pochettino is Tottenham.”

Pochettino will need ample time to turn things around at Stamford Bridge if he's selected for the role.

