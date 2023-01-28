Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues advised to move Thiago Silva on; club submit enquiry for Dani Olmo, and more - January 28, 2023

Chelsea are working to improve their squad before the end of January. Graham Potter's team are tenth in the Premier League and could require further reinforcements to climb up the standings.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons Thiago Silva should make way for younger talents at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the Blues have submitted an enquiry for Dani Olmo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 28, 2023:

Chelsea advised to move Thiago Silva on

Thiago Silva is likely to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Stan Collymore reckons Thiago Silva should make way for younger talents at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian defender continues to perform at the peak of his powers despite being at the fag end of his career. The 38-year-old's contract runs out in the summer, and Chelsea are reportedly working to hand him an extension.

However, speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that Silva is not a long-term solution for the Blues.

"Chelsea should now be looking to integrate the next generation. I’m sure Silva can still do a job at the back, but at the age of 38, he’s very unlikely to be playing the same kind of part he is now in two or three years’ time," said Collymore.

He added:

“If they’re looking to give him an 18-month extension, fine, but it should be with a view to him transitioning into a more mentor or coaching role, to help bring through whoever is going to be the club’s long-term centre-back pairing."

He continued:

“I just think his presence in the first team is now starting to hinder the younger players and their development. I’d love to see a Chelsea team in two years’ time with a couple of 22-year-olds at the back and who knows, one of them could go on to be the next John Terry."

Silva has appeared 23 times across competitions this season for the Blies and has set up two goals.

Chelsea submit enquiry for Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo (right) is wanted in the Premier League.

Chelsea have submitted an enquiry for Dani Olmo, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Spanish midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances for RB Leipzig in recent seasons. The Blues are eyeing midfield reinforcements this year and have added Olmo to their wishlist.

The 24-year-old reportedly has a €60 million release clause in his contract, but the figure is a tad higher for non-Spanish clubs. The situation does give Barcelona an advantage in the race, but the club's deplorable financial condition makes a move unlikely.

Chelsea are unlikely to have any problems activating the player's release clause. Olmo's versatility makes him an asset to his suitors, with the player capable of carrying out multiple roles in midfield and attack.

However, the Blues face competition from Arsenal, who have also enquired about the Spaniard. Olmo has registered 17 appearances across competitions this season, recording four goals and six assists.

Blues confident of Enzo Fernandez deal, says Simon Phillips

Enzo Fernandez is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are confident of completing a move for Enzo Fernandez, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The Argentinean is a target for the Blues, with manager Graham Potter eager to strengthen his midfield this month. However, the London giants have struggled to strike a deal with Benfica, who are playing hardball.

Fernandez enjoyed a brilliant 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar, helping Argentina win the tournament and also won the Best Young Player award. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that contrary to recent reports, Chelsea are still locked in talks for the 22-year-old.

"Benfica are still staying pretty resolute in their negotiations at the moment, and talks are ongoing. I know this has been played down a lot, but I understand that the talks never did actually stop. There was always a dialogue open between the two clubs. Chelsea still feel that they can find a way of getting a deal done now," said Phillips.

Fernandez has scored four goals and registered seven assists in 29 games across competitions for Benfica this season.

