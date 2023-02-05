Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues advised to sign Fulham striker; Kalidou Koulibaly backed to leave, and more - February 4, 2023

Chelsea could only manage a goalless draw against Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Friday (February 3). Graham Potters’ team are now ninth in the Premier League after 21 games.

Meanwhile, former Blues striker Toni Cascarino has advised the club to target a Fulham striker. Elsewhere, Graeme Bailey reckons Kalidou Koulibaly could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 4, 2023:

Chelsea advised to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been impressive at Craven Cottage this season.

Toni Cascarino reckons Aleksandar Mitrovic would be the perfect focal point for the Chelsea attack.

The Blues have struggled in front of goal recently, despite investing heavily in attack this season. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failing to deliver, Potter has turned to Kai Havertz for solutions.

However, speaking to talkSPORT, Cascarino said that the German forward is not suited for the No. 9 role.

“I’m sure we’ll talk about Havertz in this conversation because Havertz doesn’t lead the line. All the things I got taught as a centre forward, and all the centre forwards I know, he doesn’t do a number of things very well. And Graham Potter doesn’t recognise that,” said Cascarino.

Chelsea Dodgers 🧢 @TheBlueDodger David Datro Fofana has attempted to take on more players (7) in just his first 60 minutes in his Chelsea career than Kai Havertz has attempted (4) in his last five starts for Chelsea.



#CFC



(@MozoFootball) David Datro Fofana has attempted to take on more players (7) in just his first 60 minutes in his Chelsea career than Kai Havertz has attempted (4) in his last five starts for Chelsea. 🚨 David Datro Fofana has attempted to take on more players (7) in just his first 60 minutes in his Chelsea career than Kai Havertz has attempted (4) in his last five starts for Chelsea.#CFC(@MozoFootball)

Instead, Cascarino pointed out that Mitrovic would be perfect for his former side.

“You’ve got to look at Mitrovic’s return as well; he’s been brilliant for them. Even the way he plays, he holds up the ball. Just exactly what Chelsea need at the moment up front. Someone to bring that ball in; hold it up and lay it off; get in the box; get on crosses,” said Cascarino.

He continued:

“That’s what you need, and Mitro does that perfectly. He’s one of those players that you’d love to have in your side, and I know Potter will be saying ‘I wish I had someone like him'.”

The Serbian striker has scored 11 goals and has set up two in 19 games across competitions for Fulham this season.

Kalidou Koulibaly backed to leave

Kalidou Koulibaly looks likely to depart Stamford Bridge this summer.

Kalidou Koulibaly could leave Chelsea at the end of the season, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Senegalese defender arrived at Stamford Bridge from Napoli last summer with a lot of hype but has been underwhelming so far. The Blues have brought in Benoit Badiashile last month, which has forced Koulibaly down the pecking order.

Chelsea Fans @ChelseaTR_ENG Chelsea will sell Kalidou Koulibaly at the end of the season. (via: Evening Standard) Chelsea will sell Kalidou Koulibaly at the end of the season. (via: Evening Standard) https://t.co/pqqfuTDDGB

Speaking to the Talking Transfer Podcast, as cited by Football Transfer Tavern, Bailey said that Koulibaly could be part of a mass exodus from the London giants this summer.

“There’s going to be an awful lot of players leaving this summer; there really is. There’s going to be a huge number of players going through the exit door, from what we’re hearing,” said Bailey.

He added:

“Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Hudson-Odoi, Aubameyang, Mendy – all potentially out. An interesting name who I’m told will almost definitely be leaving is Koulibaly, who only arrived last summer. And he probably won’t be the only one of the Boehly era who goes early doors.”

Koulibaly has appeared 20 times for Chelsea across competitions this season, scoring two goals, but has contributed to just three clean sheets in 14 league games.

Galatasaray interested in Christian Pulisic

Galatasaray are keeping a close eye on Christian Pulisic.

Christian Pulisic’s time at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end this year. According to Fanatik via Caught Offside, Galatasaray are planning a move to sign the American forward.

The 24-year-old has struggled to live up to the billing since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2019. Pulisic has blown hot and cold in London and now finds himself on the fringes of the first team.

CarefreeYouth @CarefreeYouth



Pulisic has posted today Potter on Christian Pulisic on January 11th “Christian is going to be out for a couple of months, we think. Hopefully, it will be less, but that's the timeframe there”Pulisic has posted today Potter on Christian Pulisic on January 11th “Christian is going to be out for a couple of months, we think. Hopefully, it will be less, but that's the timeframe there”Pulisic has posted today 🔙🔜 https://t.co/KyloZfSJea

His situation is unlikely to improve, with the Blues reinforcing their attack last month. As such, a move away from the club could be the best bet for the American to rediscover his mojo.

Galatasaray have emerged as an option, and a move could even happen before the end of next week. That's because the Turkish transfer window is open till February 8. Pulisic has appeared 21 times for Chelsea across competitions this season, registering one goal and two assists.

Poll : 0 votes