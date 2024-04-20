Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues advised to sign Harry Kane, club eyeing Aaron Ramsdale, and more - April 20, 2024

Chelsea travel to Wembley on Saturday, April 20, to face Manchester City in the semifinals of the FA Cup. The Blues will have a chance to get their season back on track if they win against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been advised to move for Harry Kane this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in Aaron Ramsdale.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from April 20, 2024.

Chelsea advised to sign Harry Kane

Harry Kane could be on the move this summer

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes Chelsea should move for Harry Kane at the end of this campaign. The English striker left Tottenham Hotspur last summer to join Bayern Munich and has been in exquisite form this season with 39 goals and 12 assists in 40 games.

However, his efforts haven’t been enough for the Bavarians to win the league, with Bayer Leverkusen pipping them to the Bundesliga title. The situation has raised doubts regarding the player’s future at the Allianz Arena.

The Blues, meanwhile, have struggled due to the lack of an established No. 9 this season. They are expected to make amends come summer and multiple candidates have been named for the job. Kane has now been suggested as an option.

In his column for Caught Offside, Collymore added that Manchester United are also likely to target the 30-year-old.

“I think secretly he wants to come home, and if you were Manchester United, potentially with a new manager and under new ownership, the signing of Kane would represent cache and intent. Chelsea also could use not only his goals but his experience to help the young pups along. I thought earlier on this season that he should stay and fight Bayer next season to get the title back but I’m particularly warming to Kane to Chelsea,” Collymore wrote.

He continued:

“They have the cash, it’s his city and they desperately need some calm heads around the place, people you can rely on. They don’t come calmer than Kane and the fact he knows Poch so well may be the focus that the manager and owner need to get the Blues back firing towards that top four.”

Blues eyeing Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have set their sights on Aaron Ramsdale, according to The Daily Mail. The English goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal since the arrival of David Raya on loan last summer from Brentford. The Spaniard looks set to make his stay at the Emirates permanent at the end of this season, and Ramsdale is likely to pursue greener pastures.

The Blues brought in Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, but he has failed to convince so far. The club are considering their options at the moment and have found their man in Ramsdale. Despite his struggles with the Gunners, the Englishman remains highly rated in the Premier League and could be a decent addition to Mauricio Pochettino’s side. However, the London giants will face competition from Newcastle United for the 25-year-old.

Pep Guardiola outlines the reason for Cole Palmer's exit

Cole Palmer has been a revelation this season at Stamford Bridge

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Cole Palmer was looking to leave Manchester City for a while. The English midfielder left the Etihad this summer to join Chelsea and hasn’t looked back since. Palmer has registered 25 goals and 13 assists from 41 outings in all competitions this season

Speaking to the press, as cited by Sky Sports, Guardiola admitted that the 21-year-old deserved more minutes with the Citizens.

“He’s an exceptional player, we knew that when he was here. I said many times, I didn’t give the minutes that maybe he deserved and now he has at Chelsea. I understand completely. I am happy for him. He’s a shy guy with a lot of potential. It is what it is. He’s playing fantastically so what can I say?” Guardiola said.

He continued:

“The decision has been made for many reasons. He was asking for two seasons to leave and I said stay. He said he wanted to leave. What could we do? I said stay in pre-season because Riyad [Mahrez] is gone, but for two seasons he wanted to leave.”

The Blues are likely to build a team around Palmer this summer.

