Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues advised to sign Manchester City forward as Christian Pulisic replacement, club confident of securing Ousmane Dembele, and more - June 13, 2022

Chelsea will be looking to add more quality to their squad before the start of the new campaign. Thomas Tuchel will be desperate to fight for silverware after failing to make a mark in the league and Europe last season.

Meanwhile, Toni Cascarino has advised the Blues to target a Manchester City forward as a replacement for Christian Pulisic. Elsewhere, the London giants are confident of securing the services of Ousmane Dembele this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from June 13, 2022.

Toni Cascarino advises Chelsea to sign Raheem Sterling as Christian Pulisic replacement

Raheem Sterling has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Former Chelsea striker Toni Cascarino believes Raheem Sterling could be an upgrade on Christian Pulisic at Stamford Bridge.

The American has cut a sorry figure since joining the Blues in 2019. He has dropped down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel and could be offloaded this summer.

The German manager is likely to invest in the attack before the start of the new season. Sterling has emerged as a possible target, with the Englishman willing to leave Manchester City if he is guaranteed regular game time.

BabaIjebu @playbabaijebu



The England international is coming off another impressive season with Man City.



🏟 47 Games

17 Goals

9 Assists



#CFC Chelsea are reportedly interested in making an opening bid for Raheem Sterling.The England international is coming off another impressive season with Man City.🏟 47 Games17 Goals9 Assists Chelsea are reportedly interested in making an opening bid for Raheem Sterling. 👀The England international is coming off another impressive season with Man City. 🏟 47 Games⚽️ 17 Goals🅰️ 9 Assists#CFC https://t.co/V0tIUmYUSh

Speaking to talkSPORT, Cascarino said Sterling would be a good fit for Tuchel's team.

"I really thought Pulisic would be a great player for Chelsea when he signed for £50 million. I thought he would really be a top player for them. But it hasn't really worked for him because of injury.

"One thing Raheem has got he's very durable and touch wood he's been free of injuries. He's a very durable player. You can switch him on the right as well so he's a bit more versatile as a player."

He added:

"I could see Chelsea attempting to get that sort of wide player for Tuchel, absolutely. Why wouldn't you? His numbers, he creates, he just stretches teams, pace always stretches teams. If you want to counter teams, Raheem is good in counter-attack play because he's so devastating with his place."

Blues confident of securing Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is likely to leave the Camp Nou this summer

Chelsea are confident of securing the services of Ousmane Dembele this summer, according to Caught Offside via Sky Sports. The French attacker is increasingly likely to leave Barcelona this summer.

The 25-year-old's current contract expires at the end of the month and the La Liga giants are struggling to tie him down to a new deal.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



The winger had been in talks over an extension at Camp Nou but now looks poised to leave as a free agent, with the Blues ready to move in Chelsea are growing increasingly confident of landing Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, according to reportsThe winger had been in talks over an extension at Camp Nou but now looks poised to leave as a free agent, with the Blues ready to move in Chelsea are growing increasingly confident of landing Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, according to reports 🔵The winger had been in talks over an extension at Camp Nou but now looks poised to leave as a free agent, with the Blues ready to move in ⚽

The Blues are monitoring his situation with interest as they look to add more bite to the attack. Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner have all been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Thomas Tuchel has already worked with Dembele during their time together at Borussia Dortmund. The German is eager to rekindle that partnership and the London giants are confident they can fulfill his wish.

Stan Collymore urges Gabriel Jesus to move to Stamford Bridge

Gabriel Jesus could be on the move this summer

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has urged Gabriel Jesus to join Chelsea this summer. The Manchester City striker is ready to leave the Etihad in search of regular football.

Arsenal are heavily linked with the Brazilian, who is also generating interest from the Blues and Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking to The Sunday People, Collymore said Jesus could find success at Stamford Bridge.

"If I was Gabriel Jesus, I'd be heading to London this summer but joining Chelsea, not Arsenal. I'm not convinced Mikel Arteta could be trusted to get the best out of him if he hasn't fulfilled his potential under Pep Guardiola."

He added:

"But at Chelsea he could be the fox in the box I've talked about them needing, he could be the player Romelu Lukaku was promised to be but wasn't."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far