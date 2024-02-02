Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues advised to sign Ollie Watkins; Nottingham Forest want Trevoh Chalobah, and more - February 2, 2024

Chelsea lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday (February 4) at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate for a win following their 4-1 defeat at Liverpool in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been advised to move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins. Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest are interested in Blues defender Trevoh Chalobah.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 2, 2024.

Chelsea advised to sign Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins has been on fire this season at Villa Park.

Former Chelsea Maria Melchiot has advised the club to target Ollie Watkins. The English striker has been very impressive for Aston Villa this season, registering 15 goals and 10 assists in 31 outings across competitions.

The Blues are on the lookout for a new No. 9, amid the struggles of summer signing Nicolas Jackson. Speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone, Melchiot pointed out that Watkins is exactly what his former side need now.

“If I had to take any Aston Villa player out of that team and place them into Chelsea’s, I want goals, so my first thought would be Ollie Watkins.

"Top teams might have overlooked him in the past because there’s always this obsession with signing players who come in and hit the ground running immediately, whereas it’s take Watkins a bit of time to really find his feet,” said Melchiot said.

He continued:

“But you might look at three quality Premier League sides in Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United and ask what all of them need right now, and the answer is the same: a striker. A goalscorer. And Ollie Watkins could be exactly that.”

The 28-year-old is under contract with Villa till 2028, so prising him away won’t be a walk in the park.

Nottingham Forest want Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah is likely to depart this summer.

Nottingham Forest have retained their interest in Trevoh Chalobah, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English defender was subject to an interest from the West Bridgford club last summer but opted against the move amid interest from Bayern Munich. However, a transfer to the Allianz Arena failed to materialise, and Chalobah ended up staying at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old is yet to appear for Chelsea this season as he recovers from thigh problems. He's no longer part of Pochettino’s plans and is likely to be offloaded this year.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that Chalobah wants to move to a club with European football.

"Trevoh Chalobah is sitting tight at the moment, and he will only move for the right offer. Nottingham Forest are one of the clubs that have enquired.

"Chalobah would rather go to a club - in the Premier League or Europe - that either has European football or is likely to get European football. Links with Milan are denied. West Ham have looked in the past, but nothing is developing there,” said Jacobs.

The Blues are likely to target a new defender this summer, with Thiago Silva's future also up in the air.

Blues urged to keep hold of Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher’s future remains up in the air.

Former Blues midfielder Jody Morris has urged the club to keep hold of Conor Gallagher.

The 23-year-old is in the final 18 months of his contract with the Blues and remains linked with an exit this year. Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with the Englishman, who could be offloaded this summer, despite being an integral part of Pochettino’s starting XI.

Gallagher has appeared 29 times across competitions, registering six assists, but hasn’t been handed a new deal yet. The London giants could look to cash in on him at the end of the season to help them adhere to FFP regulations.

Speaking Sky Sports, Morris hoped for the 23-year-old to stay at Stamford Bridge, as he's a quintessential Chelsea player.

“If you’re talking about Conor Gallagher, he’s been one of the best players we have had this season, the kid is a mad Chelsea fan. His family are all Chelsea.

"He has been there since he was eight, and I bet my house on it that he doesn’t want to leave Chelsea, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he is not going to,” said Morris.

He continued:

“There have been moments before with Conor where it looks like he was maybe looking at leaving the back door, so I hope it doesn’t happen and hope for all match going Chelsea fans it doesn’t happen.”

The Blues are well stocked in midfield, so Gallagher’s departure cannot be ruled out.