Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues advised to sign striker; club opted against James Maddison move, and more - September 4, 2023

Chelsea have endured a mixed start to the new season despite investing heavily on the squad this summer. New manager Mauricio Pochettino has a win wins and and two draws in five games across competitions.

Meanwhile, a former player has advised the Blues to sign a striker. Elsewhere, the London giants decided not to target former Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, who joined Tottenham Hotspur, this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 4, 2023:

Chelsea advised to sign striker

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas reckons the club still need a new striker. The Blues invested heavily in their attack this summer, roping in Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, among others. However, Pochettino's team haven't been prolific in front of goal.

After the weekend's 1-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest, as cited by Chels Transfer, Gallas said that Jackson won't be enough to win the Premier League.

"For Chelsea to win the Premier League, your striker NEEDS to reach around 20-25 goals, and I don’t think Jackson will do it, even though I think he is a really good young player, and you can see his qualities," said Gallas.

He continued:

“Chełsea need a striker, 1 striker and maybe 1 experienced midfielder. Although it looks like Jackson is really good, he is still young and has to learn.

"I don’t know if he is going to score enough goals for Chełsea to help them win the Premier League.”

Nkunku is currently sidelined with an injury and is yet to make his competitive debut for the London giants.

Blues opted against James Maddison move

James Maddison joined Tottenham this summer.

Chelsea opted not to target James Maddison this summer due to his age, according to Football Insider.

The Englishman was available this year following Leicester City's relegation to the Championship. Despite his strong showing in the Premier League with the Foxes, Maddison was overlooked by the London giants because of his age.

Pochettino signed 11 players this summer, spending around £450 million, but none of them were above the age of 25. The London giants focussed solely on talented young players, and as such, the 26-year-old Maddison wasn't considered.

However, their decision worked in the favour of their London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who secured the player's signature. The Englishman has been a revelation under Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, registering two goals and as many assists in four games across competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur were interested in Conor Gallagher on deadline day

Conor Gallagher opted against a Stamford Bridge departure this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur had Conor Gallagher on their wishlist as an emergency option, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder was heavily linked with an exit from Chelsea this summer but ended up staying at the club. There were claims that Spurs had submitted a late bid for the player that was turned down, but Romano has refuted those claims.

On his YouTube channel, the Italian said that Tottenham were planning to move for Gallagher only if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had left.

"For Conor Gallagher, we heard about a bid from Tottenham. Guys, from what I heard, this is not true. Tottenham never sent a formal or verbal bid for Conor Gallagher on deadline day.

"Tottenham had Conor Gallagher on their list on deadline day, but only in case they were going to sell (Pierre-Emile) Hojbjerg to Atletico Madrid or any other club," said Romano.

He continued:

“Atletico Madrid presented a verbal proposal for Hojbjerg, but it was a loan with an option to buy, not obligation.

"And for Tottenham, it was impossible to accept the proposal. So, the Hojbjerg deal collapsed around lunchtime, and so Tottenham never presented a bid for Conor Gallagher.”

Gallagher has been an omnipresent figure in Pochettino's starting XI this season.