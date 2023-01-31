Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues agree £115 million Enzo Fernandez deal; Manchester City want Ben Chilwell, and more - January 31, 2023

Chelsea are expected to continue their quest for squad reinforcements on transfer deadline day. Graham Potter is eager to add more quality to his roster to help propel his team up the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, the Blues have struck a £115 million deal with Benfica for the services of Enzo Fernandez. Elsewhere, Manchester City are interested in Ben Chilwell. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 31, 2023:

Chelsea agree £115 million Enzo Fernandez deal

Enzo Fernandez will arrive at Stamford Bridge this month.

Chelsea have agreed a move with Benfica to bring Enzo Fernandez to Stamford Bridge this month, according to 90 Min. The Blues have been aggressively pursuing the Argentinean midfielder for a while and have finally secured their man. The 22-year-old has been a revelation for Benfica this season.

Fernandez became a household name after playing a leading role in La Albiceleste's triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He won the Best Young Player of the tournament, justifying his recent rise. The 22-year-old’s efforts were enough to catch the attention of the London giants, who soon made him their numero uno target this month.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



It was again a tense night of talks as there’s still no green light from Benfica president Rui Costa to Chelsea €120m proposal.



Chelsea wanted breakthrough in the night but nothing yet.



Negotiations will continue in the morning.



madness. Enzo FernándezIt was again a tense night of talks as there’s still no green light from Benfica president Rui Costa to Chelsea €120m proposal.Chelsea wanted breakthrough in the night but nothing yet.Negotiations will continue in the morning. #DeadlineDay madness. Enzo Fernández 🚨🇦🇷 #CFCIt was again a tense night of talks as there’s still no green light from Benfica president Rui Costa to Chelsea €120m proposal.Chelsea wanted breakthrough in the night but nothing yet.Negotiations will continue in the morning.#DeadlineDay madness. https://t.co/MrjmbmTPVN

Chelsea were locked in talks with Benfica for a while, with the Portuguese side determined to extract a premium fee for their prized asset. The Premier League giants were eventually forced to bow to their demands and have now struck a massive deal to secure the player's signature.

The Blues will pay Benfica more than Fernandez's release clause of £105 million to to convince the club to part ways with the player. The transfer could cost the London giants a British record £115 million in total, surpassing the £100 million Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish.

Fernandez has amassed four goals and seven assists in 29 games across competitions for the Portuguese side this season.

Manchester City want Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell has admirers at the Etihad.

Manchester City are keeping a close eye on Ben Chilwell, according to The Daily Mail via HITC.

The reigning Premier League champions are looking for a new left-back after allowing Joao Cancelo to join Bayern Munich on loan. City are long-term admirers of Chilwell and have now reignited their interest in the Englishman.

Pys @CFCPys Manchester City are perennially searching for a new left back and could return for Ben Chilwell. (@MailSport) #CFC Manchester City are perennially searching for a new left back and could return for Ben Chilwell. ( @Jack_Gaughan 🚨 Manchester City are perennially searching for a new left back and could return for Ben Chilwell. (@Jack_Gaughan @MailSport) #CFC 🔵 https://t.co/SYo8BOAsgw

Chilwell has endured an injury ravaged time at Chelsea so far, but his fitness record has not affected City's plans. However, the Blues are unlikely to let the 26-year-old leave, and he's expected to slot back into the starting XI once he regains full fitness. While Joao Cancelo is likely to be permanently offloaded this summer, Pep Guardiola's options for the position are quite strong.

Nathan Ake has looked comfortable at left-back, while Rico Lewis already looks like a fabulous choice for the future. As such, a move for Chilwell makes little sense for the Cityzens. The 26-year-old has appeared 14 times across competitions this season, registering one goal and two assists.

Jorginho close to joining Arsenal

Jorginho is edging closer to the Emirates.

Jorginho is close to a permanent move to Arsenal, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Italian midfielder is in the final six months of his contract, but Chelsea have not offered him a new deal yet. The Blues are all set to welcome Enzo Fernandez to Stamford Bridge, which could make the 31-year-old surplus to requirements.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is in the hunt for a new midfielder, with the club pushing to secure the services of Moises Caicedo. However, the Spanish manager also has his eyes on Jorginho.

Chelsea are looking to offload either Conor Gallagher or Jorginho. With the Englishman's move to Everton collapsing, the Blues now want to sell Jorginho to Arsenal. The 31-year-old has registered three goals from 25 games across competitions this season for the London giants.

Poll : 0 votes