Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues agree €115m deal with Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku, club interested in Serie A defender, and more - 7th August 2021

Chelsea are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for the upcoming season. The Blues won the UEFA Champions League in the 2020/21 campaign and will face Europa League winners Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup next week. Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to call upon a few new players by then as he attempts to add more silverware to the club's cabinet.

Chelsea are determined to upgrade their front line this summer, with Tuchel eyeing a new striker to lead the line. The Blues also want to bolster their defense and midfield before the end of August.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 7 August 2021.

Chelsea agree €115m deal with Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea have agreed to a €115m deal with Inter Milan to bring Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Blues have been engaged in talks with the Nerazzurri since last week as they plotted a reunion with their former player.

Thomas Tuchel is desperate to bring in a new number nine in his team and had recently turned his attention to the Belgian. Things quickly escalated and the Premier League giants soon made Lukaku their number one attacking target this summer. The player himself had a change of heart over the summer, having previously reiterated his desire to stay with the Serie A giants.

Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, confirmed and here we go! The agreement is set to be completed after further talks. €115m to Inter and no players included. Paperworks to be signed once details are fixed. 🔵🤝 #CFC



Lukaku will sign a long-term contract for €12m + add ons. 🇧🇪 #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/N47ksuRGpM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2021

Chelsea were quick to act and began by offering a player-plus-cash proposal for the Belgian, with Marcos Alonso and Davide Zappacosta included in the deal. But Inter Milan had no interest in the players offered and instead held out for a cash-only bid. The Blues finally relented and have now submitted an offer the Nerazzurri cannot refuse. Lukaku will earn around €12m per year excluding add-ons and will sign a long-term deal.

Blues interested in Serie A defender

Stefan de Vrij

Chelsea are interested in Stefan de Vrij, according to The Hard Tackle via TuttoMercatoWeb. The Blues have turned their attention to the Inter Milan defender after failing in their attempts to bring Matthijs de Ligt to Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel is eager to bolster his backline after securing the services of Romelu Lukaku. The Premier League giants want a successor to Thiago Silva, who is at the fag end of his career.

🚨 Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij 🇳🇱 could reportedly leave this summer. Agent Mino Raiola is attempting to find potential buyers this window. #Inter



(via @TuttoMercatoWeb🌓) — Football Transfers (@Transferzone00) August 7, 2021

Chelsea are eager to sign Jules Kounde, but his €80m price tag is proving to be a problem. De Vrij, meanwhile, could be a cheaper alternative to the Frenchman.

Chelsea attempt to lure Barcelona star with astronomical offer

Ilaix Moriba

Chelsea have offered Barcelona contract rebel Ilaix Moriba a mouthwatering deal to move to Stamford Bridge, according to Sport Witness via Mundo Deportivo. The Blues previously attempted to sign the Spaniard in 2019, but now have a second run at him. Moriba has stalled a contract extension offer from the Catalans, with his current deal expiring in 12 months.

Barcelona are ready to offload the Spaniard this summer and there’s already a long list of suitors vying for his services. Chelsea feature prominently in that group and are attempting to win the race by proposing a dizzying offer to Moriba.

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Football on Facebook? Follow us for the latest updates

Edited by Prem Deshpande