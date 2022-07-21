Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues agree £55 million deal to sign Sevilla defender; club contemplating offer for Barcelona midfielder, and more - July 21, 2022

Chelsea got the better of Charlotte 5-3 on penalties on Wednesday in a friendly at the Bank of America Stadium. Christian Pulisic put the Premier League giants ahead in the 30th minute. However, Daniel Rios scored an injury-time equaliser from the penalty spot before the MLS club triumphed on penalties.

Meanwhile, the Blues have agreed a £55 million deal to sign a Sevilla defender. Elsewhere, the London giants are contemplating an offer for a Barcelona midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 21, 2022:

Chelsea agree £55 million deal to sign Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have agreed a £55 million deal with Sevilla to sign Jules Kounde this summer, according to The Sun, having also agreed personal terms with the player.

The London giants have been pursuing the player with interest for around a year and have finally landed their man. The 23-year-old is scheduled to complete his medicals in the next 48 hours.

Chelsea have submitted a new bid for Jules Koundé today: £55m fee, very good payment terms. Talks now ongoing with Sevilla on structure of the bid.

Thomas Tuchel is eager to strengthen his defence after losing both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer. The German has already added Kalidou Koulibaly to his roster and is now all set to welcome Kounde. The Frenchman could join the Blues squad for the last few days of their US tour.

Kounde is set to join Kouilaby and Raheem Sterling as the Blues' third marquee signing of the summer.

Blues contemplating offer for Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are contemplating an offer for Frenkie de Jong, according to Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti via The Hard Tackle.

The Dutch midfielder is a target for Manchester United this summer, who have reportedly agreed a €85 million deal with Barcelona for his signature. However, the 25-year-old doesn't want to move to Old Trafford.

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a formal proposal for Frenkie de Jong…

The Blues are hoping to make the most of the situation and lure De Jong to Stamford Bridge. With N'Golo Kante and Jorginho both on the wrong side of 30, the Dutchman could help Blues manager Thomas Tuchel usher in the future at the club.

Kalidou Koulibaly ready to prove his worth at Stamford Bridge

Kalidou Koulibaly (right) arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Kalidou Koulibaly is eager to prove himself at Stamford Bridge. The Senegalese defender left Napoli this summer to join the London giants. The 31-year-old is set to provide much-needed stability to Thomas Tuchel's backline.

Speaking to the club's official website, Koulibaly said that he's ready to take the step up to the Premier League.

“It’s a personal challenge. From Serie A to Premier League is a big step. Everybody wants me to play, show my quality in the Premier League. Speaking with some players that are already in the Premier League, they told me I had to come two or three years ago. Now is the right moment to come," said Koulibaly.

The Senegalese added that he wants to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge.

“I have to show everybody I am the player they think. To do it with Chelsea will be easier for me. A big team with big players will make my work easier. I don’t like to speak before, but I want to give emotions to the supporters, to everybody that loves Chelsea. I want to show them I am the player they have been waiting for. I want to win a lot of titles with Chelsea, starting as soon as possible," said Koulibaly.

