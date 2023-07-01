Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues agree Moises Caicedo move; Romelu Lukaku offered blockbuster contract, and more - July 1, 2023

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season, despite spending over £600 million in transfers. The London giants have now handed the keys of the first team to Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, the Blues have agreed a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. Elsewhere, striker Romelu Lukaku has a blockbuster offer on the table to move to Saudi Arabia.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 1, 2023:

Chelsea agree Moises Caicedo move

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have struck a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion for the transfer of Moises Caicedo, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Blues are eager to upgrade their options in midfield this summer, despite investing heavily on Enzo Fernandez in January. They have found their perfect target in Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian enjoyed an outstanding 2022-23 season with the Seagulls, prompting interest from clubs across the league. The London giants are at the head of the queue for his signature, but prising him away from the Amex could be tough. That's because the 21-year-old signed a new contract with Brighton a few months ago.

However, Chelsea have been hot on his heels all summer and have now managed to convince the Seagulls to sell. The Blues will offer £75 million up front for Caicedo, and the two clubs are now working on the add-ons for the deal. Brighton reportedly want a total package of £100 million to part ways with the Ecuadorian.

Romelu Lukaku offered blockbuster contract

Romelu Lukaku is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Romelu Lukaku has been offered a monstrous contract to move to Saudi Arabia, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Belgian striker spent the recently concluded season on loan at Inter Milan and had a decent second half of the campaign. He;s due to return to Chelsea this summer but has no intention of staying at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino was initially planning to assess the player during preseason, but Lukaku is adamant about leaving. The Nerazzurri would like to sign him permanently, but their finances means a move is in doubt. Al Hilal are ready to take advantage of the situation and bring the Belgian to the Middle East.

The Saudi Arabian club have previously offered the player a hefty contract, but he has turned it down. Al Hilal have now come back with a better proposal. The club are offering him an annual salary of €45 million, which is a significant improvement from his current deal. However, Lukaku has rejected their advances once again, as he wants to join Inter.

Nicolas Jackson close to arriving at Stamford Bridge

Nicolas Jackson is close to arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Nicolas Jackson's impending move to Chelsea is close to completion, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The London giants are on the hunt for a new No. 9 following the dismal performance of their attack recently. The Blues have reportedly identified Villarreal striker Jackson as the perfect man for the job.

Jones told Give Me Sport that the Senegalese is close to arriving at Stamford Bridge.

"Nicolas Jackson is close to being concluded, and all information coming out of Chelsea is that he is seen as a centre-forward for next season.

"You have to assess this fairly and question whether he really has the ability to be the leading frontman of a club striving to get back into the Champions League scene," said Jones.

However, Jones raised doubts whether Jackson would guarantee enough goals.

"To me, he is not going to deliver enough goals to be that player yet. This is where Chelsea are at the moment, losing experienced players of Premier League calibre and constantly looking for great prospects but with no guarantee that the immediate future at the club is improved. It’s brave," said Jones.

Chelsea have also added Christopher Nkunku to their roster this summer.

Poll : 0 votes