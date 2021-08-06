Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues agree personal terms with Serie A striker, club contemplating player-plus-cash offer for Dutch defender, and more - 6th August 2021

Chelsea have made a slow start to the summer transfer window but have picked up pace of late. The Blues are already linked to multiple targets, with Thomas Tuchel eager to improve his squad before the end of this month. The German manager won the UEFA Champions League with the Premier League side last season. However, he is aware that his team needs reinforcements to aim for the skies.

Chelsea are planning to bolster their attack by bringing a world-class striker to Stamford Bridge this summer. The Blues are also eager to strengthen their backline before the end of August.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 6 August 2021.

Chelsea agree to personal terms with Serie A striker

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea have agreed to personal terms with Romelu Lukaku, according to The Hard Tackle via Ekrem Konur. The Blues have intensified their search for a new number nine in the last few days. Thomas Tuchel turned his attention to the Belgian after failing to make progress in the pursuit of Erling Haaland.

The Premier League giants have offered Lukaku a three-year contract with an annual salary of £12m and the player has accepted. Lukaku has reportedly informed Inter Milan of his desire to head back to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have already submitted a player-plus-cash deal for the Belgian, but the Nerazzurri have turned it down. However, Inter Milan might be tempted to sell their prized asset for an offer above £100m.

The Blues are expected to honor the Serie A side’s valuation of Lukaku and should return with an improved offer in the next few days. With their eyes firmly on the Belgian ace, the Premier League side might have ended their pursuit of Erling Haaland.

Blues contemplating player-plus-cash offer for Dutch defender

Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea are contemplating a player-plus-cash offer for Matthijs de Ligt, according to Sports Mole via Calciomercatoweb. The Blues want to sign a central defender after completing a move for Romelu Lukaku.

Thomas Tuchel is interested in the Juventus ace and is willing to sanction a move to bring him to Stamford Bridge. The Premier League giants are planning an offer of £51m plus Timo Werner to convince the Bianconeri to sell their prized asset.

The German frontman is expected to drop down the pecking order after the arrival of Lukaku and Chelsea are ready to jettison him this summer. De Ligt is among the most talented young players in Europe at the moment and his arrival could immediately improve the Blues' defense.

Atletico Madrid interested in Chelsea defender

Kurt Zouma

Atletico Madrid are interested in Kurt Zouma, according to Caught Offside via Fichajes. The Frenchman is also being tracked by West Ham United and there is also talk of Chelsea offering him to Sevilla as part of a player-plus-cash deal for Jules Kounde.

Thomas Tuchel does not consider Zouma a part of his plans for next season, so the Blues are ready to cash in on him this summer. Los Rojiblancos are looking at him as an option to strengthen their defense but are yet to submit a formal bid to Chelsea.

