Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues agree personal terms with Sevilla defender; club ready to offload Christian Pulisic, and more - 25 December 2021

Chelsea travel to Villa Park on Sunday to face Aston Villa in the Premier League. The Blues are third in the league table after 18 games, while their opponents are tenth.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have reportedly agreed personal terms with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. Elsewhere, the Blues are ready to offload Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Soon back at it in the Premier League! 👊 Soon back at it in the Premier League! 👊 https://t.co/F78gbpuUMr

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 25th December 2021.

Chelsea agree personal terms with Jules Kounde

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Kounde.

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Jules Kounde, and want to sign him in January, according to The Express via Transfer Window Podcast. The Blues are planning to reinforce their backline in January. That's because the quartet of Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta are in the final year of their contracts.

Kounde was linked with a move to Chelsea this summer. The Blues wanted to improve their centre-back options, and had identified the Frenchman as the ideal candidate for the job. Personal terms were agreed with the player, and the 23-year-old was close to arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



chelsea-news.co/2021/12/chelse… Chelsea reportedly have an 'agreement in place' with Jules Kounde to join the club, who wants to join in January... Chelsea reportedly have an 'agreement in place' with Jules Kounde to join the club, who wants to join in January...chelsea-news.co/2021/12/chelse… https://t.co/l4xav3DNqy

However, Sevilla hiked their asking price at the last minute, and Chelsea had to pull out. However, the Blues have refrained from pursuing other targets, and are now preparing for a second attempt at Kounde this winter.

Personal terms with the player remain agreed, but Chelsea now have to convince Sevilla to part ways with their prized asset. The Frenchman is interested in joining the Blues, while the La Liga side have also softened their stance on the player.

Chelsea are hoping to strike a deal in January to finally bring the 23-year-old to Stamford Bridge. However, the Blues could face competition from Manchester United and Real Madrid for the player's signature.

Blues ready to offload Christian Pulisic

Chelsea are ready to offload Pulisic this January.

Chelsea are ready to offload Christian Pulisic in January, according to Fichajes. The Blues have run out of patience with the American, who has failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge. The player has also struggled to justify the enormous transfer fee the London side paid Borussia Dortmund for his services.

Pulisic has dropped down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel, and is not part of the German's plans. Despite struggling for form and fitness, the Chelsea star is not short of options, though. Barcelona have shown an interest in the 23-year-old, while Newcastle United are also monitoring Pulisic.

Tottenham Hotspur tipped to sign Antonio Rudiger

Paddy Kenny has tipped Tottenham Hotspur to complete a move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Former Leeds United star Paddy Kenny has tipped Tottenham Hotspur to complete a move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. The German is in the final year of his current deal with the Blues, and has not signed a new deal yet.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that Rudiger would be perfect for Spurs.

"That seems like an easy deal to do for me. He lives in London; he’s probably settled in the UK, and he knows Conte. He’s also on a fre,e so Tottenham won’t have to shell out on anything other than wages," said Kenny.

Also Read Article Continues below

"Rudiger has been brilliant this season, and he has so much experience. He’s still a Germany international. They need to strengthen that area, and Rudiger looks like an ideal target," said Kenny.

Edited by Bhargav