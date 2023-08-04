Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues agree Robert Sanchez deal; club want Michael Olise, and more - August 4, 2023

Chelsea are busy in the transfer market as they look to make amends after finishing 12th last season. New manager Mauricio Pochettino has been roped in to help the club return to their heyday.

Meanwhile, the Blues have agreed a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants remain interested in Crystal Palace striker Michael Olise.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 4, 2023:

Chelsea agree Robert Sanchez deal

Robert Sanchez will ply his trade at Stamford Bridge next season.

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion for the transfer of Robert Sanchez this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are looking for a replacement for Edouard Mendy, who left Stamford Bridge to move to Saudi Arabia. Pochettino wants more competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga in the squad and identified Sanchez as the ideal candidate for the job.

The 25-year-old dropped down the pecking order at the Amex last season, but his stock remains high. The Spaniard is now eager to leave the Seagulls for a new challenge and has been charmed by the chance to joined the London giants.

Chelsea will pay the Seagulls £20 million up front for Sanchez, with a further £5 million in add-ons. The player has agreed a long-term contract with the Blues.

Blues want Michael Olise

Michael Olise has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Michael Olise, according to The Athletic. The Blues remain keen to upgrade their frontline this summer after a disastrous performance in the final third last season.

Mauricio Pochettino has welcomed Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson to his roster this summer. However, with multiple departures from attack this summer, there’s a need for more new faces.

The London giants are worried about Raheem Sterling’s lack of form in pre-season, and Olise has been identified as a option to improve their attack. Chelsea staff are impressed by the 21-year-old’s rise with Crystal Palace and are eager to work with him. The Eagles are unlikely to stand in his way should a proper bid arrive at the table.

However, the Blues will not have a free run at the player. Manchester City are also keeping a close eye on Olise, with their manager Pep Guardiola ready to bring him to the Etihad.

Brighton & Hove Albion want Moises Caicedo stay

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton & Hove Albion want to keep Moises Caicedo at the Amex beyond the summer, according to Sky Sports.

The Ecuadorian midfielder has emerged as a priority target for Chelsea this year. The Blues have been hot on the heels of the 21-year-old all summer but have failed to convince the Seagulls so far. They have seen three bids for Caicedo turned down by Brighton, including their recent £80 million offer.

The Seagulls want £100 million for their prized asset, having only tied him down to a new deal at the start of the year. The Ecuadorian is frustrated by the entire saga but has maintained a professional attitude in training and pre-season.

However, he has his heart set on a move to Stamford Bridge. Brighton expect the London giants to return with an improved bid for the 21-year-old soon. However, they would also be happy to keep Caicedo at the Amex if their asking price is not met.