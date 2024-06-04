Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues announce Enzo Maresca arrival; club eyeing PSG star, and more - June 4, 2024

Chelsea are likely to upgrade their squad over the summer after an underwhelming 2023-24 campaign. The club finished sixth in the Premier League and have since parted ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Meanwhile, the Blues have announced Enzo Maresca as their next boss. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in PSG forward Ousmane Dembele. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 4, 2024:

Chelsea announce Enzo Maresca arrival

Enzo Maresca

Chelsea have announced the appointment of Enzo Maresca as their next manager. The Italian made a name for himself after helping Leicester City win the Championship and earn promotion to the Premier League.

The Blues decided to call time on Pochettino's stay last month after a disappointing campaign. They were linked with Maresca for a while and have now confirmed his arrival.

Speaking to the club's website, the Italian said that he's eager to work with the young and talented squad at Stamford Bridge.

“To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach. It is why I am so excited by this opportunity.

"I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans proud,” said Maresca.

Maresca won 36 of his 53 games in charge of the Foxes, registering a 67.92% win ratio.

Blues eyeing Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele

Chelsea have set their sights on Ousmane Dembele, according to Fichajes. The French forward left Barcelona last summer to join PSG and has enjoyed an impressive campaign with the Ligue 1 champions. The 27-year-old managed six goals and 14 assists in 42 games across competitions.

Dembele has built a reputation for being injury-prone over the years, but it now appears that his fitness woes might be behind him. New Blues manager Enzo Maresca is apparently a fan of the Frenchman and wants him at Stamford Bridge this summer. The London giants are preparing to hand the Italian a squad of his liking, and attacking reinforcements are on the agenda.

Chelsea have had their eyes on the 27-year-old for a while and could move for him this summer. Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke have failed to impress since arriving, while Raheem Sterling's future remains up in the air. Dembele could be a fine option for the Blues to consider, but prising him away from the Parc des Princes might not be easy.

The Frenchman is under contract with the Parisians till 2028, and the club have no desire to let him go. Meanwhile, boss Luis Enrique admires the 27-year-old and has the player firmly in his plans for the upcoming season.

Chelsea receive Ivan Toney boost

Ivan Toney

Chelsea have received a boost in their efforts to secure the services of Ivan Toney this summer. According to Football Insider, the English striker is ready to move to Stamford Bridge this summer. The Blues are looking for a new striker this year and have Tony on their wishlist.

The 28-year-old's contract with Brentford expires at the end of next season, and he's looking for a new adventure this year. There's quite a lot of interest in his services, but the player would like to join the London giants.

Chelsea would ideally like to sign Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen this year. However, the Nigerian's exorbitant release clause, believed to be in the range of €130 million, is posing a problem. Toney could be a fine alternative and could be available for £50 million.