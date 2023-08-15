Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues announce Moises Caicedo arrival; club rejected chance to sign Neymar, and more - August 15, 2023

Chelsea are working to add more quality to their squad as they look to get back to their best under Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinean manager was roped in this summer following the club’s lowly 12th-placed finish last season.

Meanwhile, the Blues have announced the arrival of midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion. Elsewhere, the London giants turned down the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 15, 2023:

Chelsea announce Moises Caicedo arrival

Moises Caicedo has arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, have announced the arrival of Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues were hot on the heels of the Ecuadorian all summer and have managed won the race for his services over the weekend. The London giants saw off stiff competition from Liverpool for the 21-year-old to get their man.

Caicedo told the club’s website of his delight at arriving at Stamford Bridge.

“I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club, and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me, I just knew I wanted to sign for the club. It’s a dream come true to be here, and I can’t wait to get started with the team,” said Caicedo.

The Blues have reportedly made a British record £115 million move to secure the Ecuadorian.

Blues rejected chance to sign Neymar

Neymar was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea turned down the chance to sign Neymar this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian forward left Paris Saint-Germain to join Al-Hilal this month but not before he was offered to multiple clubs across Europe, including the Blues. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants opted to keep faith in their younger attackers this year.

“I’m aware of reports about top clubs in Europe turning down the chance to sign Neymar, but, to be honest, I think, it’s easy to put Neymar’s name now everywhere, and from what I understand, Manchester City never discussed with Neymar, same for Manchester United,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Chelsea were offered this chance by PSG in June, and they decided to go for different, young players. It was never something concrete. They preferred to protect their young investments like Mykhaylo Mudryk.”

The Premier League giants have assembled an impressive attack this season.

Raheem Sterling tipped to flourish under Mauricio Pochettino

Raheem Sterling endured a difficult debut season at Stamford Bridge.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has backed Raheem Sterling to get back to his best under Pochettino. The English striker left Manchester City to join the Blues last summer but has failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge.

However, Collymore told Caught Offside that he backs Sterling to become a leader under Pochettino.

“Raheem Sterling had a really good game against Liverpool on Sunday. It looks like Mauricio Pochettino has come in and put his arm around him and said ‘I don’t care what other managers have said, you’ve got a future here with me!’ It’s easy to forget, but Sterling is now one of Chelsea’s most senior players” said Collymore.

He continued:

“He will be 29 years old at the end of the year, so I would like to see him not only continue to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge but also take on a leadership role.

"He can be an experienced and important voice in the dressing room and a player all the younger ones coming through can look up to, and that may be why Pochettino has put so much faith in him early on.”

Sterling will have to fight for his place with the London giants, given the attacking riches at their disposal.