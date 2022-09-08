Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues appoint Graham Potter as new manager; Cristiano Ronaldo decision could have cost Thomas Tuchel his job, and more - September 8, 2022

Chelsea will look for a fresh start when they face Fulham at Crave Cottage on Saturday in the Premier League. The Blues parted ways with manager Thomas Tuchel this week after a less than impressive start to the new season.

Meanwhile, the London giants have handed Graham Potter the keys to Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, Tuchel's decision to turn down a move for Cristiano Ronaldo could have cost him his job at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! 🤝 Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! 🤝

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories on September 8, 2022:

Chelsea appoint Graham Potter as new manager

Graham Potter has taken over the hot seat at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have appointed Graham Potter as their new manager, the club have confirmed.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager was a revelation at The Amex in recent years. The Englishman took the Seagulls to fourth in the Premier League after their opening six games this season. He's among the most promising young managers in the country.

The Blues were on the hunt for a new manager to steer them into the future and identified Potter as their preferred choice. The London giants have moved quickly to secure their man, and Potter has signed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

After taking charge of the London giants, Potter said that he's is excited for the road ahead.

“I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club. I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of,” said Potter.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Seagulls for allowing him to make the move to London.

“I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity and in particular Tony Bloom and all the players, staff and supporters for their continued support during my time at the club,” said Potter.

Potter will take charge of the Blues' first team with immediate effect.

Cristiano Ronaldo decision could have cost Thomas Tuchel his job

Cristiano Ronaldo was wanted at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Thomas Tuchel's decision not to pursue a move for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer might have been his bane, according to Bild via The Mirror.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was eager to bring the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to Stamford Bridge this summer. The 37-year-old had given his green signal to the move, as he was eager to leave Manchester United to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive The fact that Thomas Tuchel didn't want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the disagreements with Todd Boehly that led to his sacking.



The German head coach felt that CR7 would harm the spirit of the dressing room and Boehly wanted to go for him.



(Source: The fact that Thomas Tuchel didn't want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the disagreements with Todd Boehly that led to his sacking.The German head coach felt that CR7 would harm the spirit of the dressing room and Boehly wanted to go for him.(Source: @cfbayern 🚨 The fact that Thomas Tuchel didn't want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the disagreements with Todd Boehly that led to his sacking. The German head coach felt that CR7 would harm the spirit of the dressing room and Boehly wanted to go for him.(Source: @cfbayern) https://t.co/kRfBycTsPJ

Boehly even met with Jorge Mendes, the player's agent, to facilitate a deal. However, Tuchel was against the transfer, informing the Blues owner that Ronaldo's arrival could destroy the dressing room spirit.

That might have been the beginning of a strained relationship between the German manager and the new club hierarchy, which culminated in his sacking.

Super agent tips Thomas Tuchel to return to Bundesliga

Thomas Tuchel’s time at Stamford Bridge came to an end this week.

Super agent Rob Segal believes Thomas Tuchel could return to Germany for his next assignment. The German manager parted company with Chelsea this week and could be open to taking up a new gig immediately.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Segal said that Tuchel could be a good fit at RB Leipzig, who are on the hunt for a new manager.

“I expect him to return to Europe and in fact, RB Leipzig, who have just sacked Domenico Tedesco, could be a really good fit but of course, if Tuchel were to return to the Bundesliga, the most interesting narrative would be his reunion with Timo Werner,” said Segal.

Tuchel previously managed Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav