Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues asked to pay €80 million for Napoli star; Borussia Dortmund monitoring Danish defender, and more - 10 January 2022

Chelsea opened their FA Cup campaign with a 5-1 win over Chesterfield on Saturday. The Blues had five different goal scorers on the night. Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku, Andreas Christensen and Hakim Ziyech all found the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been asked to pay €80 million for a Napoli striker. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund are interested in a Blues defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 10th January 2022.

Chelsea asked to pay €80 million for Victor Osimhen

Chelsea will have to pay €80 million for the signature of Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea have been asked to pay €80 million for Napoli's Victor Osimhen, according to El Nacional. The Blues, who are looking to upgrade their frontline this year, have their eyes on the Nigerian player.

Osimhen has improved by leaps and bounds since the start of last year. The 23-year-old ended last season on a high, and has continued that form this campaign. His exploits have turned heads at Chelsea.

The Blues invested a fortune in Romelu Lukaku last summer. However, the Belgian had blown hot and cold so far. To exacerbate matters, his controversial interview has also left a bad taste in the mouth for everyone at Chelsea. Although Lukaku remains committed to the Blues, the London side have to keep their options ready for any scenario.

Thomas Tuchel wants to further bolster his attack as he aims to get hands on more silverware this season. Chelsea are interested in Erling Haaland, but the Norwegian is expected to start a bidding war this summer. Osimhem has emerged as an insurance the Blues can realistically indulge in. The London side could also lose Timo Werner this year, so investing in a new striker makes sense.

However, Osimhem remains a key player for Napoli, who are determined to hold on to him. The Serie A giants have slapped an €80 million asking price on the Nigerian's head, which could put out off Chelsea.

Borussia Dortmund monitoring Andreas Christensen

Borussia Dortmund are keeping a close eye on Andreas Christensen

Borussia Dortmund are keeping a close eye on Andreas Christensen, according to Fichajes. The Chelsea defender is in the final year of his current contract.

He remains an important figure at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues are eager to hold on to him. However, Christensen is yet to sign across the dotted line on a new deal.

Dortmund are ready to make the most out of Christensen's situation. The Bundesliga side are planning a squad overhaul this year, and have the Danish star on their wish list.

Ross Barkley planning to stay at Chelsea

Barkley is planning to stay at Chelsea for a while.

Ross Barkley is planning to stay at Chelsea beyond this month, according to The Daily Mail. The Englishman has struggled for minutes since joining the Blues, and is expected to depart soon.

Leeds United are interested in Barkley. However, the player desires to stay at Chelsea, and wants to fight for his place in the team.

