Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues asked to pay £88m for French star, Napoli end pursuit of Italian star, and more - 12th August 2021

Chelsea lifted the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday after defeating Villarreal 6-5 on penalties. The Blues took the lead through Hakim Ziyech in the 27th minute before Gerard Moreno equalized for the La Liga side in the 73rd minute. After the game went to penalties, Kepa Arrizabalaga proved to be the match-winner, saving two of the seven shots faced.

Despite the win, Thomas Tuchel will be eager for reinforcements this summer. The Blues are eager to add a defender while the German is also expected to trim his squad over the next couple of weeks.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 12 August 2021.

Chelsea asked to pay £88m for French star

Jules Kounde

Chelsea have to pay £88m to secure the services of Jules Kounde, 90 Min reports. The Blues remain eager to bring the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge, but are unwilling to match his £68m release clause, as it could land them in trouble with Financial Fair Play norms.

The Premier League giants offered to solve the issue by including Kurt Zouma in the deal, which would have dropped the asking price to around £40m. Sevilla remain interested in the Chelsea star, whom they believe could be an ideal replacement for Kounde.

However, Zouma is reluctant to move to La Liga, which complicates matters. The Blues now want to pay Kounde's release clause over the next few years. Sevilla are willing to accept the payment in installments but have added £20m more to their asking price to accept such an offer.

Chelsea’s delay in securing a deal for Jules Kounde is due to Sevilla hunting a replacement, it has been claimed. The France international is a transfer target for Thomas Tuchel’s side. And a move to Chelsea is still expected to take place before the window closes on August 31. pic.twitter.com/w7S82IJQsP — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) August 11, 2021

Chelsea have no problem exceeding the release clause if they are allowed to pay in parts, but believe the demand for an additional £20m is a little too high. However, the Blues will continue negotiations to work towards a breakthrough especially since Kounde remains eager to move to Stamford Bridge.

Napoli end pursuit of Chelsea star

Emerson Palmieri

Napoli have ended their pursuit of Emerson Palmieri, according to Inside Futbol via Gazzetta Dello Sport. The Serie A side are searching for a new full-back and are keen on the Chelsea star.

The Italy international is eager to leave Stamford Bridge in search of regular football as he is not a part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the upcoming season. Napoli are eyeing a loan deal for Emerson but the Blues want to offload him permanently.

Napoli have ended their interest in signing Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri.



{Gazzetta dello Sport} — Champions of Europe (@Cfc_Franz) August 12, 2021

The player is also open to reuniting with Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti, having worked with him during their time together at AS Roma. Napoli were expected to dive for the player late on in the summer. However, it now appears they have ended their interest in the Chelsea man and will explore alternate targets.

Lyon negotiating with Chelsea for French ace

Tiemoue Bakayoko

Lyon are locked in negotiations with Chelsea for the transfer of Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to acclaimed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. The Ligue 1 side are looking to bolster their midfield this summer and have zeroed in on the French star. The Blues are willing to offload him this summer as he does not feature in Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

Bakayoko has failed to live up to expectations since joining Chelsea and spent last season on loan with Napoli. Napoli and AC Milan are also interested in signing the Frenchman.

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar