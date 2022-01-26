Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues attackers unhappy with Thomas Tuchel; Real Madrid end pursuit of star defender, and more - 26 January 2022

Chelsea arrested their recent slump in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Despite the win, the Blues remain third in the league table after 24 games, trailing leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand, by ten points.

Meanwhile, several Chelsea attackers are unhappy with manager Thomas Tuchel. Elsewhere, Real Madrid have ended their pursuit of a Blues defender. On that note, here’s a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 26th January 2022.

Chelsea attackers unhappy with Thomas Tuchel

Some of Chelsea’s attacking players are unhappy with Thomas Tuchel.

Some of Chelsea's attacking players are unhappy with Thomas Tuchel, and could leave this summer, according to 90 Min via The Athletic. The players have reportedly grown tired of the German's harsh treatment.

Tuchel has run into rough weather of late at Stamford Bridge. The German enjoyed a brilliant start to life after taking charge of the London side last January. Tuchel guided Chelsea to a Champions League triumph, and followed that up with a UEFA Super Cup win.

The Blues were tipped to fight for the Premier League trophy under his tutelage this season.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Romelu Lukaku went public with his concerns over Thomas Tuchel , but according to a new report from The Athletic, the club's £97.5million record signing isn't the only attacker who is currently unhappy at the club. Romelu Lukaku went public with his concerns over Thomas Tuchel , but according to a new report from The Athletic, the club's £97.5million record signing isn't the only attacker who is currently unhappy at the club.

Unfortunately, things have not transpired as planned. Injuries, COVID-19 and off-form of star players have reaped havoc on Tuchel’s Premier League hopes, which look all but over now.

The London side have suffered due to poor displays from their attacking players. Romelu Lukaku has been a huge disappointment, while Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi have all been unimpressive.

Their poor form has added to Tuchel’s frustrations, who has not minced words when talking about his players. The attacking group has constantly been in the German’s line of fire, be it in games or in the training ground.

Tuchel has regularly carried out brutal assessments of their mistakes, causing a further dip in their confidence. Many are least pleased with the situation and the constant rotation under the German, and want to leave the club.

Real Madrid end Antonio Rudiger pursuit

Real Madrid have ended their pursuit of Antonio Rudiger.

Real Madrid have ended their pursuit of Antonio Rudiger, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes.

The German defender’s current contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season. Los Blancos were previously believed to be the favourites to land the 28-year-old on a Bosman move this summer.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK

“I always said my kids were born here in London. That tells you my family feels great here. The rest is up to other people, they also have to make decisions. Then we will see if we come together or not." Antonio Rudiger on @ChelseaFC future:-“I always said my kids were born here in London. That tells you my family feels great here. The rest is up to other people, they also have to make decisions. Then we will see if we come together or not." Antonio Rudiger on @ChelseaFC future:-“I always said my kids were born here in London. That tells you my family feels great here. The rest is up to other people, they also have to make decisions. Then we will see if we come together or not." https://t.co/t4fxDTBKB8

However, it now appears that the La Liga giants have shelved their interest in Rudiger. Instead, Madrid could target Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule, who is also set to become a free agent this summer. The report also adds that Rudiger could extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea contemplating move for Alex Sandro

Chelsea are contemplating a move for Alex Sandro.

Chelsea are contemplating a move for Alex Sandro, according to Juve FC via Tuttomercatoweb. The Blues are looking for a new left-back, with Ben Chilwell ruled out for the rest of the season. Thomas Tuchel is scouting the market for a replacement, and has identified the Brazilian as an option.

Sandro is no longer guaranteed a place in the starting eleven at Juventus. His current deal expires next summer, but the Bianconeri might not hand him an extension. The London side have not entered negotiations for him so far, but are tipped to dive for Sandro soon.

