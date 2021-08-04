Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues attempting to lure Serie A striker with huge salary, club lead the race to secure Barcelona contract rebel, and more - 4th August 2021

Chelsea are running out of time to do their business this summer. The Blues are yet to secure a big-name signing even though they are tracking quite a few stars. Thomas Tuchel might have guided his team to a UEFA Champions League triumph but the German remains eager to make improvements ahead of his first full season in the Premier League.

Chelsea are desperate to bolster their attack this summer and Tuchel wants a world-class striker in his team ahead of the new campaign. The Blues are also looking to strengthen their midfield.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 4 August 2021.

Chelsea attempting to lure Serie A striker with huge salary

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea are ready to double Romelu Lukaku’s salary in an attempt to lure him to Stamford Bridge, according to The Express. Thomas Tuchel was previously eager to complete a move for Erling Haaland but Borussia Dortmund’s reluctance to sanction a deal has forced him to turn his attention to the Belgian.

The Blues recently had an offer of £88m-plus-Marcos Alonso for Lukaku rejected by Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri have no intentions of letting the player leave and want more than £105m to even consider selling him. The Premier League giants, though, are optimistic that Inter Milan’s financial woes will force their hand.

Chelsea are preparing their new bid for Romelu Lukaku to be submitted this week. No official proposals for Erling Haaland 🔵 #CFC



Koundé deal still priority for Chelsea - but no agreement on Zouma value.



...and no agreement also for Zouma to West Ham, as of now. @JacobSteinberg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2021

Lukaku has turned down Chelsea’s recent offers but the Blues believe that a final decision regarding a move could be in the player’s future. As such, the Premier League side are willing to offer him a pay package worth £12.8m a year. That would see him earn approximately £250,000 per week, which is more than the wages he pocketed during his time at Old Trafford.

Blues lead the race to secure Barcelona contract rebel

Ilaix Moriba

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Ilaix Moriba this summer, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Barcelona midfielder’s current deal expires next year and the Catalans are attempting to tie him down to a new contract.

However, Moriba has decided not to extend his stay at the Camp Nou, which will force the La Liga giants to put him up for sale. There is already a beeline for his services but the Blues are currently the frontrunners for his signature.

Chelsea have begun talks with Barcelona for Moriba. ManCity also interested, while reports suggest Real Madrid are too. — Sripad (@falsewinger) August 4, 2021

Moriba is among the most promising young midfielders in Europe at the moment, and Chelsea can secure his services for €15m.

Aston Villa joins race for Chelsea striker

Tammy Abraham

Aston Villa have joined the race for Tammy Abraham, according to The Hard Tackle via The Telegraph. Chelsea are willing to offload the English striker as they prepare to sign a new striker this summer.

Abraham has attracted attention from Arsenal and West Ham United, with the Gunners already agreeing to meet the player’s salary demands. Villa’s entry in the race could ignite a battle for his signature, which will suit the Blues.

Chelsea are hoping to raise funds from player sales to finance big-money moves this summer. The Blues could allow Abraham to leave if they receive a £40m offer for the player.

