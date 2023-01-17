Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues backed to sign Harry Kane; club set to make Conor Gallagher decision, and more - January 17, 2023

Chelsea are eager to add more quality to their squad this month. Graham Potter has already roped in Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix but remains in the market for more reinforcements.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has backed the Blues to win the race for Harry Kane. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the London giants are set to make a decision on Conor Gallagher’s future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 17, 2023:

Chelsea backed to sign Harry Kane

Harry Kane has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Stan Collymore reckons Chelsea would win the race for Harry Kane if he becomes available. The Tottenham Hotspur forward’s contract expires in 2024, but he's yet to sign a new deal. The 29-year-old continues to be linked with a move away from the club, with the blues being his long-term admirers.

Kane has been one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League over the years but has endured a trophyless run with Spurs. The Englishman could be tempted to jump ship in the summer to taste success in his club career. If he does decide to move, the 29-year-old won't be short of suitors.

Tottenham Hotspur will NOT block a third attempt for Harry Kane to leave the club in the summer.

The Spurs striker is NOT engaging in talks over a new contract with Spurs.



The Spurs striker is NOT engaging in talks over a new contract with Spurs.



🏻‍ [Via @POKeefe1]



#THFC | #COYS twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Tottenham Hotspur will NOT block a third attempt for Harry Kane to leave the club in the summer.The Spurs striker is NOT engaging in talks over a new contract with Spurs.🏻‍[Via @POKeefe1] 🚨Tottenham Hotspur will NOT block a third attempt for Harry Kane to leave the club in the summer.❌The Spurs striker is NOT engaging in talks over a new contract with Spurs.👨🏻‍💻[Via @POKeefe1]#THFC | #COYS twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/GfUdg2T7wN

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore named Newcastle United and Manchester United as his suitors alongside the London giants.

“Kane is an interesting one, if he gives any kind of indication that he wants to leave Spurs, he’ll be a wanted man. If Man United, Newcastle and Chelsea all went for him, it could very well be the Blues who convince him. It wouldn’t be a hard move to make; the player wouldn’t need to relocate, and he’d have a ready-made space available in their squad,” said Collymore.

He added:

“Newcastle would be a really exciting transfer, but I think from the player’s perspective, even if the Magpies stuck a higher wage offer on the table than Chelsea, they’d still not be as attractive as the Blues. Having said that, as a player, you don’t often get the chance to play for clubs like United, so turning them down, if they wanted him, would be a huge decision to make too.”

Kane has appeared 27 times across competitions for Tottenham Hotspur this season, scoring 17 goals and setting up three more.

Blues set to make Conor Gallagher decision

Conor Gallagher could leave Stamford Bridge this year.

Chelsea will make a decision on the future of Conor Gallagher this month, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder enjoyed an exceptional loan spell with Crystal Palace last season but has struggled to impress this campaign at Stamford Bridge. The 22-year-old has failed to cement a place in the starting XI under Potter and could move in search of regular game time.

Squawka @Squawka



◎ 27 duels contested

◉ 15 duels won



Now that's a HIIT workout. No midfielder has won more duels in a single Premier League game this season than Conor Gallagher against Crystal Palace:◎ 27 duels contested◉ 15 duels wonNow that's a HIIT workout. No midfielder has won more duels in a single Premier League game this season than Conor Gallagher against Crystal Palace:◎ 27 duels contested◉ 15 duels wonNow that's a HIIT workout. 😉 https://t.co/IkxEhGFtua

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Newcastle United and Palace have been keeping an eye on Gallagher since the summer.

“Interest is genuine and strong by both Newcastle and Crystal Palace since July, but it’s up to Chelsea. They will make a decision on many players in the next days, including Gallagher. Potter remains big fan of his potential, but it has to be club decision together with the coach,” wrote Romano.

The Englishman has managed just one goal and as many assist in 24 games across competitions for the Blues this season.

Chelsea edging closer to Noni Madueke

Leicester City vs PSV Eindhoven: Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Europa Conference League

Chelsea are inching closer to taking Noni Madueke to Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Hrach Khachatryan via Chelsea News.

The English forward has been very impressive with PSV Eindhoven this season, recording two goals from nine games across competitions. The 20-year-old’s efforts have earned him admirers at the Premier League side, who're already locked in talks with PSV to secure his signature.

Hrach Khachatryan @hrachoff



Personal terms are not a problem.



#CFC #PSV Chelsea had 'positive contacts' with PSV over the possible move of Noni Madueke. The Dutch side are ready to accept €40-45 mln.Personal terms are not a problem. Chelsea had 'positive contacts' with PSV over the possible move of Noni Madueke. The Dutch side are ready to accept €40-45 mln.Personal terms are not a problem. #CFC #PSV🔵🚨 https://t.co/RfKWBMF0gU

The Blues have already recruited Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk this month, but remain keen for more additions in attack. Madueke has been identified as a possible target for the present as well as the future. PSV are willing to let the player leave, and talks with the London giants have been positive so far.

The Dutch side could let Madueke go for around €40-45 million, while personal terms are unlikely to pose a problem.

