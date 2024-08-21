Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues backed to sign Ivan Toney, club struggling to offload Spanish ace, and more - August 21, 2024

Chelsea are putting together final preparations ahead of their Europa Conference League play-offs first leg against Servette at home on Thursday, August 22. Enzo Maresca will be eager to pick up the first win of his Stamford Bridge tenure against the Swiss side.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been backed to make the move for Ivan Toney before the end of this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants are desperate to offload a Spanish goalkeeper this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Chelsea transfer stories from August 21, 2024.

Chelsea backed to sign Ivan Toney by journalist

Ivan Toney

Chelsea could consider a move for Ivan Toney this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones. The English forward has entered the final year of his contract with Brentford and hasn't agreed to an extension yet.

The Blues remain in the market for a new No. 9 and were linked with the 28-year-old earlier this summer. However, the London giants remain focused on securing Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen, while recent reports have suggested that Toney could be on his way to the Middle East.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones insisted that the Englishman could opt to stay in the Premier League if a top club come calling.

"Moving to Saudi Arabia would benefit Toney financially but I’m not sure where it leaves him in terms of pursuing an England career. He still feels he could play at the highest level in the Premier League so even with the Saudi money tempting him, I think a big Premier League club and a chance to prove himself at the top would be even more tempting," said Jones.

Jones went on to back Chelsea to move for Toney if they miss out on Osimhen.

“Obviously there are not many landing spots for him anymore - Arsenal and Spurs both ruled out and I do not see United coming in for him anymore. So, the main club he could go to would be Chelsea if they fail to land Osimhen, they really have tracked him across this year," said Jones.

He continued:

“As a left field option, Man City maybe? They still want a replacement for Alvarez and back-up for Haaland. Toney would not be a bad option at all if he moves at around £40million - but there has been nothing on that front yet."

Toney has appeared 141 times for the Bees till date, scoring 72 goals and setting up 23 more.

Blues struggling to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea are eager to cash in on Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer, according to Fichajes. However, the Spanish goalkeeper has generated very little interest in his signature this year.

Kepa spent last season on loan at Real Madrid, but failed to make a mark. He dropped behind Andriy Lunin in the pecking order as the campaign progressed.

The Ukrainian shot-stopper is in the final year of his contract and has been linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu all summer. It was believed that the La Liga giants will target Kepa if Lunin leaves. However, the 25-year-old hasn't made a decision on his future yet, leaving the Spaniard in limbo.

The Blues have already signed Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal this summer, while they have Robert Sanchez as their No. 1. Kepa is no longer part of Enzo Maresca's plans, but the London giants are struggling to offload him this year.

Armando Broja set to join Ipswich Town, says Fabrizio Romano

Armando Broja

Armando Broja is all set to join Ipswich Town, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Broja is a forgotten man at Chelsea and spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham.

However, he did little of repute at Craven Cottage and is now back at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are eager to cash in on him as he has been deemed surplus to requirements by Enzo Maresca. Meanwhile, the Albanian striker is eager to leave the London giants to resurrect his career.

Ipswich Town are offering him a lifeline and have already reached an agreement with Chelsea regarding a loan move. There is a mandatory buy option in the deal if Ipswich remain in the Premier League, with the total package believed to be worth over £30m. The 22-year-old is set to have his medical, before joining his new teammates soon.

