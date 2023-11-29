Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues backed to target Marc Guehi, club eyeing two January additions and more - November 29, 2023

Chelsea have endured a difficult start to the season under Mauricio Pochettino, who took charge at Stamford Bridge this summer. The Argentine manager has overseen four wins and five defeats from 13 games in the Premier League this season.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been backed to enter the race for Marc Guehi. Elsewhere, the London giants are planning two additions to their squad in January.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from November 29, 2023.

Chelsea backed to target Marc Guehi by Journalist

Marc Guehi (C) has caught the eye at Selhurst Park

Chelsea could enter the race to sign Marc Guehi, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The English defender was allowed to leave Stamford Bridge to join Crystal Palace in 2021, and he has since turned his career around. The 23-year-old is now a first-team regular at Selhurst Park and has appeared 14 times across competitions this season, including 12 starts.

The Blues have looked vulnerable at the back this campaign, already letting in 20 goals in 13 Premier League outings. Mauricio Pochettino wants solutions in 2024 and is eyeing options for the job. Guehi could be a stellar successor for Thiago Silva, who is now in the final phase of his career.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs insisted that the London giants are likely to have internal conversations regarding the matter in December.

"Keep in mind Mauricio Pochettino would ideally like a bit of proven Premier League quality. That’s why I would keep an eye on Chelsea entering the race for a player like Marc Guehi, who they sold to Crystal Palace in 2021," wrote Jacobs.

He added:

"Plenty of clubs are looking. There’s nothing advanced at Chelsea’s end yet, and there may be a bit of a difference of opinion between the profile in this position that Pochettino wants (for the ‘now’) and the recruitment team are trying for (depth, or for the ‘future’). I would imagine during December there will be some healthy internal debate.”

Guehi's contract with the Eagles runs until 2026, so prising him away won't be easy.

Blues eyeing two January additions

Chelsea are likely to reinforce two positions in the January transfer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Mauricio Pochettino's team haven't had the best of seasons so far and are currently languishing in tenth in the Premier League. Reinforcements are in order as they look to break into the top four before next May.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano stated that the Blues want a midfielder and a striker in the winter.

"There have been reports that Chelsea could make as many as three new signings this January, which fans have been asking me about. I think they could make two signings, and it will also be based on the outgoings. I always said that a striker and a centre-back were the priorities, let’s see if they find the right players in those positions but the priorities remain clear," wrote Romano.

Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen is reportedly a target for the London giants, according to The Telegraph, but a move in January could be tricky.

Multiple clubs monitoring Armando Broja

Armando Broja has admirers at Craven Cottage

There's a decent interest in the services of Armando Broja, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Albanian forward has failed to cement a place in Chelsea's starting XI and The Daily Mail has reported that he is wanted by Fulham. Broja has struggled with injuries this season and has appeared just six times across competitions.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that there's no concrete interest in the 22-year-old yet.

"In terms of outgoings, there have also been some stories about Armando Broja and Fulham, with the idea apparently being for Marco Silva’s side to replace Aleksandar Mitrovic, who left for Al Hilal in the summer,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Still, I’m not aware of concrete things for Broja yet. There are many clubs following him since long time in England but also in Italy… but no decision has been made and it will depend also on what happens with Chelsea’s striker search."

Broja's game time is likely to be further affected once Christopher Nkunku returns to the starting XI.