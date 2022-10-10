Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues battling AC Milan for RB Leipzig defender; Southampton midfielder unlikely to leave in January, and more - October 10, 2022

Chelsea climbed up to fourth in the Premier League after their 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (October 8). Graham Potter's side are now four points behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur and have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Blues are battling AC Milan for a RB Leipzig defender. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Blues target Romeo Lavia is unlikely to leave Southampton this winter.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 10, 2022:

Chelsea battling AC Milan for Mohamed Simakan

Mohamed Simakan is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are locked in a battle with AC Milan for the signature of Mohamed Simakan, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Frenchman has hit the ground running since joining RB Leipzig in 2021. The 22-year-old has become a first-team regular, attracting attention from clubs around Europe.

Squawka @Squawka



100% aerial duels won

8/10 duels won

6 passes into final ⅓

5 touches in opp. box

4 fouls won

3 clearances

3 tackles made

2 chances created

1 assist



Cooking in the Mohamed Simakan's game by numbers vs. Celtic:100% aerial duels won8/10 duels won6 passes into final ⅓5 touches in opp. box4 fouls won3 clearances3 tackles made2 chances created1 assistCooking in the #UCL Mohamed Simakan's game by numbers vs. Celtic:100% aerial duels won8/10 duels won6 passes into final ⅓5 touches in opp. box4 fouls won3 clearances3 tackles made2 chances created1 assistCooking in the #UCL https://t.co/fQxHCresgA

The Blues have also joined the race for his signature. The north London side spent heavily on their defence this summer but remain eager for more reinforcements.

Simakan, 22, is a long-term target for the club, and his ability to play right-back as well as centre-back makes him an enticing prospect. However, Chelsea will have to ward off interest from Milan to get their hands on Simakan.

Romeo Lavia unlikely to leave Southampton in January

Romeo Lavia has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Lavia is unlikely to leave Southampton in January, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Belgian midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances for the Saints this season. Chelsea are monitoring him with interest after failing with a late bid for the player in the summer.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Lavis could stay at St. Mary's Stadium for another season.

“I don’t think that anything is gonna happen in January, and I see Lavia staying at Southampton at least until the end of the season, or maybe one more season. Man City have a buy back clause, so the price tag also depends on this; let’s see about the price tag when he’ll be back from the injury; it depends on his performances,” wrote Romano.

Lavia has appeared five times for Southampton this season, scoring once.

Graham Potter believes sky's the limit for Mason Mount

Mason Mount was outstanding at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Graham Potter reckons Mason Mount can get even better and better. The Englishman put in a stellar shift against Wolves on Saturday, setting up two goals to pick up the Man of the Match award.

Speaking after the game, Potter sounded pleased with Mount's performance.

"Yeah, I really liked his performance. I thought he linked the game well; him and Christian(Pulisic) were a threat down that left side; he made lots of runs in behind, sacrificed himself for the team, worked hard when we didn’t have the ball, so it was a really good performance by him," said Potter.

The Blues manager added that he has never doubted Mount's qualities.

“I do not doubt Mason Mount at all. It’s just like anything; sometimes the team doesn’t function as well, and so the individuals don’t function as well … any young player knows football is a bit up and down; you have moments when it doesn’t go your way, and it’s about what you can learn from that.

He continued:

“He’s got that character, that personality, to continue to develop. He’s a delight to work with. I never like to put ceilings on players. I try to help them enjoy their football; I think if the team is playing well, it helps individuals in the team, and that’s the job, that’s what we have to do."

Mount has appeared 11 times for Chelsea this season. He's yet to open his account but has bagged three assists across competitions - including two in the Wolves win.

Poll : 0 votes