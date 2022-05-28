Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues battling Barcelona for Napoli defender; club interested in Jonathan David, and more - 27 May 2022

Chelsea have the chance to revamp their squad this summer after failing to live up to expectations this season. Manager Thomas Tuchel is likely to bring in a few new faces to get his team challenging on all fronts in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, the Blues are battling Barcelona for a Napoli defender. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in Jonathan David. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 27 May 2022:

Chelsea battling Barcelona for Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly (right) could leave Napoli this summer.

Chelsea are locked in battle with Barcelona for the signature of Kalidou Koulibaly, according to A Stamford Bridge Too Far via Corriere dello Sport.

Thomas Tuchel is scouting the markes for a new centre-back to mitigate the impending departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. Kouilbaly has emerged as an option for the Premier League giants.

Koulibaly has been a pillar at the back for Napoli in recent seasons. He played a key role in the club's third-placed finish in the league. Still among the best centre-backs around, the 30-year-old is set to run out of contract at Napoli next summer. There has been no talk of a renewal yet, so the Serie A side could look to offload him this year.

Koulibaly is likely to be available for £34 million, which shouldn't pose a problem for the Blues. He has the experience as well as the quality to be an able replacement for Rudiger. However, the Premier League giants might have to ward off competition from the Blaugrana to secure his signature.

Blues interested in Jonathan David

Jonathan David (centre) has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Jonathan David, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Canadian forward has been in superb form for Lille this season, netting 15 goals in 38 league games. He has also played a prominent part in helping his nation qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 22-year-old's steady rise has attracted attention from the Blues.

Thomas Tuchel is looking to bolster his frontline this summer. Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have both failed to impress and are likely to be allowed to leave. Tuchel wants a new face to lead his line and has David on his wishlist. However, a move might only be possible this summer if both Lukaku and Werner are offloaded.

Danny Drinkwater set to leave Stamford Bridge

Danny Drinkwater will depart as a free agent.

Danny Drinkwater has said that he is leaving Chelsea this summer. The Englishman arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2017 but has not made a first-team appearance in the last four years.

Sharing the news on social media, Drinkwater also apologised to Blues fans for not living up to expectations.

"My time at Chelsea has come to an end … actually feels really strange writing this. Me, the club and fans are hugely disappointed with the outcome; there is no doubt about that. Injuries, how I have been treated, mistakes I have made, issues off the pitch, lack of game time … the list of excuses could be endless, but I would not and cannot change what’s happened," wrote Drinkwater.

He continued:

“I’m going to look at positives over the past five years, I have played with great players, coached by awesome managers, worked with some brilliant staff, met some fantastic people, lived in some beautiful places, travelled the world and won some more silverware. Football’s a fantastic sport but this for both parties was a business move gone wrong; it’s as black and white as that. To the Chelsea fans, I apologise for how this has turned out; I would of (sic) loved for you to see me at my best in that shirt doing what I love. All the best x."

