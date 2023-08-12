Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues battling Liverpool for Moises Caicedo; club eyeing Christopher Nkunku replacement, and more - August 12, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to kickstart their new Premier League season by hosting Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (August 13). The Blues finished 12th in the league last season and are eager to make amends.

Meanwhile, the London giants are locked in a battle with the Reds for the services of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. Elsewhere, Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino wants a new face to replace the injured Christopher Nkunku.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 12, 2023:

Chelsea battling Liverpool for Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is likely to leave the Amex this summer.

Chelsea are locked in a fierce battle with Liverpool for Moises Caicedo’s signature, according to 90 Min.

The Ecuadorian midfielder has been courted by the Blues all summer but without success. The London giants have seen three bids for the player rejected by Brighton & Hove Albion, who were holding out for an offer in excess of £100 million. There was always a belief that a transfer would eventually materialise.

However, Liverpool have seemingly poured cold water on Chelsea’s plans by offering £111 million for the 21-year-old. The Seagulls have reportedly accepted their offer, but the Reds are yet to convince Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian apparently wants a move to Stamford Bridge and has urged Brighton to wait for an offer from the Blues. The London giants are working behind the scenes to match Liverpool’s offer for Caicedo, and their improved bid is expected soon.

Blues eyeing Christopher Nkunku replacement

Christopher Nkunku is likely to miss a chunk of the season due to injury.

Chelsea are planning to sign a replacement for Christopher Nkunku, Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed.

The French forward arrived at Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig this summer but picked up a knee injury in pre-season. The Blues have confirmed that the player will be out for a while.

Speaking to the press, as cited by France 24, Pochettino said that the club are working to sign a offensive player to address the issue.

“We feel sorry about (Nkunku) because he was doing well. He was an important player for us. His quality is there, one of the best offensive players, can play in different positions.

"It's a big issue for us. But now it's about not thinking too much about the injuries, and being positive,” said Pochettino.

He continued:

"We're working on the market also because we're going to miss one player like this, offensive. The club is working to try to find a solution, maybe short-term, maybe long-term, to add the right profile.”

The London giants have also signed Nicolas Jackson this summer from Villarreal.

Levi Colwill wants to be a Chelsea legend

Levi Colwill has express a desire to build a legacy at Stamford Bridge. The English defender made a name for himself while on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.

The Seagulls were keen to keep him permanently at the Amex, but Chelsea were adamant that he won’t be sold. Colwill subsequently signed a new deal with the Blues to end speculation regarding his future.

Speaking recently, as cited by Caught Offside, the Englishman said that he always wanted to stay at the club.

“I don’t think it (extending at Chelsea) was ever a doubt really. Brighton had a great year last year and all respect to Roberto De Zerbi. He’s made me learn so much and improve as a player, but Chelsea was always my first option.

"Chelsea has been my club since my ninth birthday when I signed. Obviously, I love this club a lot. I want to win big things with this club,” said Colwill.

He continued:

“I just had to speak to the gaffer and see what happened from there. Like I said there was never a doubt. We had the conversation – more of a private sort of thing.

"I don’t want to out everything he said. It was just giving me a bit of confidence to say if you play well, you’ll have a chance with me, and that’s all I wanted to hear. I always wanted to be at Chelsea, be a Chelsea player and hopefully become a Chelsea legend one day.”

Colwill is likely to become a mainstay at the back for Pochettino this season.