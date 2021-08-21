Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues begin negotiations for La Liga midfielder; club make decision on Jules Kounde move, and more - 21st August 2021

Chelsea are picking up pace in the transfer market, and are expected to end the summer with a bang. Thomas Tuchel has already secured the services of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Bettinelli so far. However, the German could have a few more additions to his roster.

Chelsea are tracking a La Liga midfielder, and have also decided against pursuing a French defender this summer. The Blues have the chance to secure the services of a French midfielder as well.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 21 August 2021.

Chelsea begin negotiations for Saul Niguez

Chelsea want to sign Saul Niguez on loan.

Chelsea have begun negotiations with Atletico Madrid regarding a loan deal for Saul Niguez, according to Caught Offside. The Blues are looking to bolster their midfield this summer, as Thomas Tuchel prepares to lay siege to the Premier League. The German has turned his attention to Niguez, and believes the Spaniard could vastly improve his midfield.

Saul Niguez has been a fabulous servant for the La Liga side, but has dropped down the pecking order of late. His game time could be further hindered by the arrival of Rodrigo de Paul. Chelsea are aware the Spaniard may desire a fresh start, and are willing to offer him one at Stamford Bridge. However, the Blues are only interested in an initial loan deal.

Talks are believed to be at a nascent stage, but could progress swiftly depending on both parties. There's a 50/50 chance that Saul Niguez could become a Chelsea player by the end of the month. The Spaniard was previously linked with Liverpool, but the Reds eventually decided not to pursue a deal for the player.

Blues make decision on Jules Kounde move

Chelsea might have ended their interest in Jules Kounde.

Thomas Tuchel has hinted that he might be ending his pursuit of Jules Kounde, according to The Express.

Negotiations with Sevilla for the French defender have left Chelsea frustrated so far. The Blues were previously expected to return to the table for Kounde before the end of the summer, but those plans might have changed after the emergence of Trevor Chalobah.

Tuchel recently expressed his delight at the youngster, and revealed that the Englishman is part of his plans for the current season, saying:

"It's logical that he stays here. He is a guy we want to keep, and this is his status."

That perhaps spells the end of Chelsea's pursuit of Jules Kounde.

Chelsea hoping to sign Aurelien Tchouameni this summer

Chelsea plan to sign Aurelien Tchouameni and loan him back to AS Monaco.

Chelsea want to sign Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, and loan him back to Monaco, according to 90 Min. The Blues are aware that there could be a rush for his signature in a year. Thomas Tuchel, though, is now willing to secure his services, and allow him to stay in the Ligue 1 side for another year.

There's a lot of interest in the Frenchman, but Chelsea are leading the race for his signature. The Blues are already in touch with the player's representatives regarding a move.

