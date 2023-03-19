Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues charmed by Victor Osimhen; club willing to offload Edouard Mendy, and more - March 19, 2023

Chelsea could only manage a 2-2 draw at home against Everton on Saturday (March 18) at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Joao Felix and Kai Havertz found the back of the net, but Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ellis Simms helped the Toffees secure a hard-earned point.

Meanwhile, the Blues’ interest in Victor Osimhen is growing by the day. Elsewhere, the London giants have informed Edouard Mendy that he can leave the club this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 19, 2023:

Chelsea charmed by Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen (left) has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have their eyes on Victor Osimhen ahead of the summer, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The Nigerian striker has enjoyed a fabulous season with Napoli, powering them atop the league standings. The 24-year-old has scored 23 goals and set up five in 28 games across competitions for the runaway Serie A leaders.

His form has turned heads at Stamford Bridge, with Graham Potter expected to sign a new No. 9 at the end of the season. With Romelu Lukaku no longer part of the plans and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also likely to leave, the Blues want to bring in a world-class replacement.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that Osimhen is among the shortlisted candidates for the role.

“Chelsea’s interest in Victor Osimhen is growing. I wrote an article on that this week actually before that report came out so yeah. There's definitely something there, but Chelsea are looking at a number of strikers, and Osimhen is definitely one of them,” said Phillips.

The London giants are likely to face stiff competition from Manchester United for the Nigerian.

Blues willing to offload Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy could be sold this summer.

Chelsea are willing to cash in on Edouard Mendy this summer, according to The Mirror. The Senegalese arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2020 and quickly established himself as the No. 1 at the club. He was key to the club’s recent success under Thomas Tuchel but has dropped down the pecking order under Potter.

The Englishman has preferred Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks, and Mendy appears to have lost his spot in the starting XI. The Spaniard has managed 11 clean sheets in 27 games across competitions and has earned his manager’s trust.

Mendy, meanwhile, is in the final 18 months of his contract with the Blues but has not signed a new deal yet. Chelsea have now informed Mendy that he's no longer part of the plans. The London giants will listen to offers for the 31-year-old this summer.

Graham Potter frustrated with Everton draw

Graham Potter hasn’t held back his disappointment at dropping two points at home against Everton on Saturday (March 18). Chelsea looked to have wrestled away three points on the night only for Ellis Simms to score a late equaliser.

Speaking after the draw, Potter lamented his team’s poor defending.

“We’re really disappointed because we dropped two points at home. We wanted to win. I think you saw the intention of the team. There were a lot of positive things in the performance, but ultimately we haven’t defended well enough and to concede two goals means it’s not so easy to win the game. So that’s the disappointing thing for us,” said Potter.

He added:

“I think you have to credit Everton. They do what they do well, and they use their physicality; they use the set-pieces; they ask you a question. But I think we controlled most of the game really well, as much as you can at this level.”

Potter pointed out that small mistakes cost his team the game.

“Ultimately, the first goal was really disappointing, from a set-piece perspective; we spoke about that before the game. Then the second goal, we haven’t attacked well enough and then exposed ourselves to a big space to defend and haven’t done it well enough,” said Potter.

He continued:

“So these little small things when you look at how much we put into the game and how much we tried to attack, to be cheap with the goals we conceded is really disappointing.”

The Blues remain tenth in the Premier League after 27 games.

Poll : 0 votes